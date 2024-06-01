Roundabout construction on 68/235 intersection to begin

The Ohio Department of Transportation, or ODOT, has announced that preliminary work on the construction of a single-lane roundabout at the intersection of U.S. 68 and State Route 235 — between Yellow Springs and Xenia, near Oldtown — will begin Monday, June 3.

Traffic will be maintained initially, as needed, with the use of flaggers, according to ODOT. Substantial construction will begin following final utility relocations, at which time Route 235 will be closed for up to 160 days, and motorists will be detoured by way of U.S. 68, Interstate 70 and Interstate 675 to Route 235. Traffic on U.S. 68 will be maintained through the work zone with the use of flaggers and traffic control devices.

The project was identified due to the intersection’s ranking on ODOT’s Highway Safety Improvement Program list of high crash rural locations, and constructing a roundabout was determined to provide the greatest benefit toward improving safety.

The John R. Jurgensen Company was awarded a contract for about $2.29 million to undertake the project, and all work is scheduled to be completed in the fall.

For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information throughout the state, go online to http://www.OHGO.com.