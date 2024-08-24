The Dawn Patrol Rendezvous World War I Fly-In will take place Friday–Sunday, Sept. 13–15 at the Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport in neighboring Springfield.

A family-friendly event, visitors can watch as WWI-replica aircraft fly into the airport. Aircraft will be on display, and visitors can speak with pilots about their passion for building and flying experimental aircraft.

The Dawn Patrol Rendezvous also includes living history encampments depicting what life was like in the early 20th century. A “Kids Zone” featuring the American Modelers Association simulator trailer will provide hands-on activities, and smaller children can enjoy riding in hand-built pedal planes. Educational presentations and displays will be featured by historians and researchers. Vendors selling WWI-related merchandise, including radio-control model kits, aviation prints, event posters, books and clothing will be on hand along with food vendor trucks.

The Fly-In’s hours will be Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m.–2 p.m. The event is free and open to the public; no registration is required. The airport will remain open for all normal aviation business.

Go to the Dawn Patrol Rendezvous website at http://www.dawnpatrolww1.com for more information.