Planning Commission | Public Hearing

— Public Notice —

PUBLIC HEARING PLANNING COMMISSION

VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

Notice is hereby given that:

1. Final Plat — DDC Management (Kirk Ridder), on behalf of Spring Meadows Project I LLC, has submitted an application for a Phase 2 Final Plat application at 402 N. Wright St. for thirty-four (34) lots on 7.5 acres – Chapter 1226.04 Subdivision Regulations, Submission of and Action on Final Plats – Medium Density Residential District (R-B), Greene County Parcel #F19000100020001600

2. Conditional Use Application — Ruetschle Architects, on behalf of the Yellow Springs Exempted Village School District, has submitted a Conditional Use/Site Plan application for renovation and expansion of the Middle/High School at 420 E. Enon Rd. – Chapter 1248 Residential Districts, Chapter 1262.08(c)(1) Conditional Use Specific Requirements, Chapter 1268 Site Plan Review – Low Density Residential District (R-A), Greene County Parcel #F19000100200000100

3. Zoning Map Amendment (Rezone) — Yellow Springs Exempted School District has submitted a Zoning Map Amendment application to amend the Village of Yellow Springs Official Zoning District map to rezone 3.612 acres of property at 420 E. Enon Road from Low Density Residential (R-A) to High Density Residential (R-C) – Chapter 1280 Amendments, Chapter 1248 Residential Districts, Greene County Parcel #F19000100200000100

A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD ON THIS PETITION BY THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS PLANNING COMMISSION ON:

DATE: Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024 TIME: 6 p.m.LOCATION: John Bryan Center, Second FloorCouncil Chambers, 100 Dayton St.

This notice provides you and every other interested party the opportunity to have input at the hearing. You may express your views in writing for inclusion in the record of the hearing by providing a copy to the Clerk of Council at clerk@yso.com, or by calling 937-767-9126. Please submit your letter by no later than Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024 for inclusion in the Commission packet: however, all letters received any time prior to the hearing will be provided to the Commission members and the Zoning Administrator.

The applications, as prepared by the petitioners, may be examined at the office of the Zoning Administrator on the 2nd floor of the Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387 or on the Village website at http://www.yso.com after Friday, Sept. 6, 2024. Questions regarding the applications, zoning code or procedures may be directed to the Zoning Administrator Meg Leatherman, phone 937-767-1702 or by email to mleatherman@yso.com.

— Meg Leatherman, Zoning Administrator