Sumayah Chappelle’s ‘Renaissance’ at Crome Architecture

On the first day of June, art enthusiasts flocked to Crome Architecture’s Yellow Springs headquarters. The occasion? The grand opening of “Renaissance,” an exhibition by artist and local resident Sumayah Chappelle, whose work will be on display at Crome Architecture through the end of the summer.

The exhibition is the second to be housed in the former Baptist church building, and Chappelle is the second artist-in-residence to be supported by the business.

Max Crome, owner of Crome Architecture, told the News last month that he considered featuring the work of local artists on the walls of his business to be a “win-win.’

“It’s such a new symbiotic thing because I like to have people come into my space, and I get to show off my space — and artists like to have a place to put their art on walls,” Crome said.

Artist Rafaela Santos was the first to have work featured at Crome Architecture, and Crome said hosting Santos as artist-in-residence helped him realize the potential of the practice — so much so that he said he welcomed the opportunity to host Chappelle’s work when she reached out to him to ask about the opportunity to serve as the next artist-in-residence.

“[Santos] made all of her stuff outside the building, but [Chappelle] actually created it inside the space and used it as an art studio,” he said.

Chappelle also spoke with the News last month, and said of the inspiration behind “Renaissance”: “I have a vision, and I have the youth and the energy to execute. So let’s see what we can do.”

The artist said Crome Architecture — with its large windows and high, airy ceilings — was the ideal studio space to bring this vision to life, she said, allowing her to channel her creativity and infuse architectural elements into her work.

Chappelle said her creative journey, which includes both visual arts and theater, began in early childhood — “I’ve always been an artist,” she said — and was heavily influenced by her family, particularly her grandmother, whom Chappelle said is the focus of another artistic project currently underway.

The artistic expressions on display in “Renaissance,” Chappelle said, are deeply intertwined with both her personal and spiritual journeys, with the exhibition serving as both a reflection of her Islamic faith and her personal growth. During the month of Ramadan in late winter — an important month for the Islamic faith that commemorates the first revelation of Mohammed — Chappelle said she spent hours working on her pieces, listening to the Quran and contemplating her faith. She noted that balancing her artistic endeavors with her faith is a challenge.

“I have gifts and talents to birth into this world, but I also know there are guidelines,” she said, adding that she is mindful not to interpret Islam as being more strict than it is, while also navigating her creative journey within its boundaries.

“I want this project to inspire people who are looking for faith, to remind them of the temporary nature of this world and the existence of an afterlife,” she said.

Chappelle’s current work with clay, she said, marks a new direction in her artistic journey. Despite having no prior experience in ceramics, she said she felt compelled to use clay to bring her vision to life. Several of the pieces in “Renaissance,” which depict florals and block textures in stark white clay relief, are meant to connect viewers to the hereafter, showing beauty emerging from broken pieces.

The pieces also feature verses from the Quran, which the artist said emphasizes themes of unity and the idea that her work is not just for an audience, but serves as a conversation with God.

“This has always represented the union of one creator for me,” Chappelle said.

The artist said the residence at Crome Architecture has been transformative, and that spending hours alone in the building provided her with deep moments of prayer and contemplation.

“If nobody ever saw this work, I would be just as happy with the experience of creating it,” she said.

As she looks to the future, Chappelle said she plans to continue her education in the arts, possibly abroad. Her message to her audience is one of hope and perseverance.

“Keep the light and curiosity alive, and look for the excellence that can come out of the darkness,” she said.