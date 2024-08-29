Subscribe Anywhere
Aug
29
2024
music
The Yellow Springs Community Band performed a selection of holiday music for its annual Winter Holiday concert. (Photo by Dylan Taylor-Lehman)

The Yellow Springs Community Band in 2016. (Photo by Dylan Taylor-Lehman)

Yellow Springs music groups to begin rehearsals

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Yellow Springs Community Music ensembles will soon resume weekly rehearsals after a summer break.

The YS Community Band will have its first rehearsal of the new season on Monday, Sept. 2, at 7:30 p.m., in the YS High School band room. The group performs six to seven concerts a year, and welcomes new members of all ages, especially woodwind and percussion players.

The YS Chamber Orchestra will begin rehearsals Tuesday Sept. 4, at 7:30, at the Presbyterian Church. The orchestra welcomes bowed string players on all instruments. The group will perform with the Community Chorus in November and will perform a winter solstice concert in December, featuring music by Scandinavian composers.

Get your News at home, subscribe to the Yellow Springs News today

The YS Community Chorus will begin rehearsals Sunday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m., in the YS High School band room. The chorus welcomes singers of all voice types; the ability to read music is desirable, but not necessary. Repertoire this fall will be the Mozart Requiem, with a performance set Sunday, Nov. 17.

Direct questions to James Johnston, music director, at delphi@ameritech.net.

Topics: , , ,

No comments yet for this article.

The Yellow Springs News encourages respectful discussion of this article.
You must to post a comment.

Don't have a login? Register for a free YSNews.com account.

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com