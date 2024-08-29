Yellow Springs music groups to begin rehearsals

Yellow Springs Community Music ensembles will soon resume weekly rehearsals after a summer break.

The YS Community Band will have its first rehearsal of the new season on Monday, Sept. 2, at 7:30 p.m., in the YS High School band room. The group performs six to seven concerts a year, and welcomes new members of all ages, especially woodwind and percussion players.

The YS Chamber Orchestra will begin rehearsals Tuesday Sept. 4, at 7:30, at the Presbyterian Church. The orchestra welcomes bowed string players on all instruments. The group will perform with the Community Chorus in November and will perform a winter solstice concert in December, featuring music by Scandinavian composers.

The YS Community Chorus will begin rehearsals Sunday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m., in the YS High School band room. The chorus welcomes singers of all voice types; the ability to read music is desirable, but not necessary. Repertoire this fall will be the Mozart Requiem, with a performance set Sunday, Nov. 17.

Direct questions to James Johnston, music director, at delphi@ameritech.net.