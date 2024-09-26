Bulldog Sports Round-Up | Sept. 20, 2024

Cross-country

Running along the banks of the Great Miami River, the YS High School and McKinney Middle School cross-country teams performed with Bulldog Pride at the Troy Twilight Invitational — the largest meet of the season for the Bulldogs.

In a field of 265 runners and 31 teams, the YSHS boys team ran to a 14th-place finish. Leading the charge was ninth grader Matteo Chaiten, with a 30th-place effort and a time of 20:26. First-year runner Trevor Roberts had his best time of the year (21:57), followed by a tight pack of Bulldogs with the majority running season-best times: Wills Oberg, Oskar Dennis, Graham Turnmire, Brodan Chaffee and Adrian Benedict.

The YSHS girls team ran to a 20th-place finish in a competitive field of 34 teams and 360 runners. Junior Sasi Drees (50th) and sophomore Abebu Barnett (53rd) were very competitive, along with junior Rebecca DeWine. Rounding out the fine effort by the girls team were ninth graders Sierra Sundell-Turner and Sha’Mya Roebuck, who were not intimidated by the large field of runners.

Fighting illness, the McKinney girls team was one girl short of fielding a full team — however, the seventh grade quartet of Lilly Brown (64th), Winona Dean (128th), Leela Cooksey (221st) and Samantha Highlander ran strong races in a field of 282 runners.

The depth of the McKinney boys team with nine runners led them to a 22nd-place finish in a stacked field of 40 mainly Division I squads. Seventh grader Jeremiah Washington once again led the charge in a fine time of 13:07 (93rd), while fellow seventh graders Emil Lazar and William DeWine ran season-best times. Luc Levier and Luc Amend ran times in the 14-minute range, while Cody McClure, Cameron Richeson, Theo Collins and Charlie Rizer ran gutsy races in the field of 400 runners.

High school junior Kyle Johnston ran in the elite race and finished 108 out of 255 runners.

Coach Isabelle Dierauer was elated over the large number of runners who ran season-best times in such a large field of competitive runners. She further commented that all of the runners displayed tremendous confidence running against some of the top runners in Southwest Ohio.

The Bulldogs will participate in the Ohio Caverns Invitational this Saturday, Sept. 21, which will pose one of the most difficult courses of the season.

—Coach John Gudgel

Boys soccer

The YSHS boys team moved into first place — tied with rivals Dayton Christian — in their Metro Buckeye Conference division last week following two wins, including one conference match.

The boys bested Brookville 3–2 in non-conference play Tuesday, Sept. 10, with seniors Sami Gilley and Landon Harris and freshman Orion Sage-Frabotta each bringing home a goal for the win. Sophomore goalie Wyatt Fagan racked up seven saves and two goal assists in defensive play.

The team kept conference rivals Miami Valley School scoreless Thursday, Sept. 12, dominating the opposition 7–0. Harris led the team in scoring with three goals, with one each from Gilley, Sage-Frabotta, senior Grayson Horn and freshman Lukas Mikesell. The opposing Rams never made it close enough to goalies Fagan and freshman Austin Thomas for either to net any saves.

The team’s current conference record is 2–0–0, with a season record of 3–1–1.

Volleyball

Following wins in their first two conference matches of the season, the Bulldogs are currently in second place in their division in the Metro Buckeye Conference.

On Thursday, Sept. 5, the team faced off against conference rivals Middletown Christian, besting the competition 3–0. Senior Adeline Zinger and junior Malayna Buster led the Bulldogs in kills, with 15 and 13, respectively. Zinger also netted 15 digs, followed closely by junior Addison Shafeek with 12, and Buster with 11.

The Bulldogs racked up another 3–0 win against Emmanuel Christian on Tuesday, Sept. 10, with Zinger racking up a whopping 22 kills, followed by 11 from Buster. The duo also led the team in digs, with Zinger netting 15 and Buster 10.

The two conference wins were punctuated by losses against Bethel, Monday, Sept. 9, and Greenon, Saturday, Sept. 14. At press time, the Bulldogs were set to face conference rivals Legacy Christian Tuesday, Sept. 17.

The team’s current conference record is 2–0, with a season record of 3–8.