CONDEMNING HARASSMENT AND VIOLENCE AGAINST THE SPRINGFIELD, OHIO HAITIAN COMMUNITY AND EXPRESSING SUPPORT FOR POSITIVE AND PROACTIVE LEADERSHIP

RESOLUTION 2024-61, VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

WHEREAS, Council for the Village of Yellow Springs wishes to acknowledge that the United States and the State of Ohio have been well served by the skills and innovation of those who come to us from around the world; immigrants and refugees make our communities stronger economically, socially and culturally, while often needing our support to transition and assimilate; and,

WHEREAS, since false and inflammatory remarks have been directed against Springfield, Ohio’s Haitian community on the national level, hate speech and racist activities against this community have increased dramatically; and,

WHEREAS, there have been over 30 bomb threats made to government, community and educational institutions located in Springfield, Ohio since the remarks made by presidential candidate Donald Trump and his running mate, JD Vance, and innumerable derogatory comments have been posted to social media, all targeting the Haitian immigrant population with the intent to cause harm and trauma; and,

WHEREAS, government and community leaders, including the Haitian Community Support and Help Center, Governor DeWine, Mayor Rue, Springfield City Council, the U.S. Conference of Mayors, the Ohio Mayors Alliance and other civic- and church-based leadership have responded to this situation with compassion, funding and condemnation of racist and xenophobic remarks and actions; and,

WHEREAS, Council for the Village of Yellow Springs expresses our sadness and anger at this intentional targeting and violence against immigrants of color as well as our great appreciation for the leadership and intentionality of Haitian community members and Springfield’s elected officials; and,

WHEREAS, we condemn in the strongest terms these attacks against men, women and children who have come to the United States in hope of a new life free from political and economic instability and persecution so that they can contribute to their community and build a future,

NOW THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED THAT:

• The Village of Yellow Springs actively supports local efforts to meaningfully engage with the Haitian community members of Springfield, Ohio and will be involved in collaborative initiatives to provide assistance, resources, encouragement and fellowship to our neighbors and friends.

• Village Council joins the positive stance taken by the U.S. Conference of Mayors and the Ohio Mayors Alliance in expressing support for Mayor Rue, Springfield City Council and the entire community of Springfield, Ohio as you work to address these challenges, offering our assistance.

• Council for the Village of Yellow Springs hereby condemns all forms of anti-immigrant and racist expression and implores all to endeavor to truly “love your neighbor as yourself.”

—Kevin Stokes, President of Council