Brother Richard I. Brown, of Xenia, Ohio, passed away after a short illness on Sept. 15, 2024. Richard, better known as “Dickie” was born in Springfield, Ohio, to Charles E. and Eleanor F. Brown on July 29, 1942. Dickie graduated from Bryan High School’s class of 1960 and was employed briefly at Antioch Bookplate before being drafted into the armed forces, where he proudly served as a machinist with the United States Navy. Upon being honorably discharged, he returned to Yellow Springs, worked for Vernay Labs, and later as a civil service employee at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, retiring after 37 years.

He was good-natured, kind, and had a great sense of humor. He was a rock and always answered a call for sound advice or help fixing anything made by human hands.

He found great joy in sharing his love of hot rods and aircraft. He held an Airline Transport Pilot Certificate and even built an airplane in his garage, completing several trips to Oshkosh, Wisconsin, as her pilot. He built and sold dune buggies and owned a Pinto with a V8, with which he attempted to break the sound barrier on U.S. 68 more than once. He had an exceptional ear for music, and in high school had a singing group called “Dick Brown and the Barons;” he also played guitar, bass and drums. He had a sizable album collection that when played would fill the house with music.

Blessed to have love in life, he was married to Virginia Dalton for 57 years until she died in 2016. They raised three children together, daughters Brenda Tompkins (Heschel Ownbey) and Tonna Chaney (Timothy) and son Alex Brown; and were grandparents to Jordan Makowski, Aly Johnston, Tyonna Chaney and Timothy Chaney Jr.

As life goes, Dickie found love again, was reunited with and married his high school sweetheart, Bonnie Kimball — giving him more family to love and embrace: bonus-children Karen Booden (Duane), Tim Johnson (Mary), Nikki Link (Darren) and Eric (Pamela); and fantastic bonus-grandchildren, with whom he fed the birds.

Richard is survived by his wife, Bonnie Kimball Brown; aunt, Eugenia; sister, Connie Lee; cousins, Libby Melton and Tonya and Phillip Lawson — his best friend and former Barons bandmate; nephews, Chris Brown (Michelle) and John Lee; and niece, Carmen Brown; along with a host of great- and great-great nieces and nephews, many cousins, and dear friends. The family will provide details regarding a celebration of life at a later date.

Fly high, Richard!