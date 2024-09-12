Sheila Mercelita Collins-Lewis Corbett was born in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 25, 1944, and transitioned to her heavenly home on Aug. 31, 2024.

Sheila graduated from Western High School, also known as Duke Ellington School in Washington, D.C. She attended D.C. Teachers College, Pasadena City College in Pasadena, California, and graduated from Central State University in Wilberforce, Ohio, in 1980, where she received her B.S. degree in elementary education.

Sheila was employed at Freedmen’s Hospital in Washington, D.C., C&P Telephone Company, in Washington, D.C., and the Department of Human Services in Springfield, Ohio. She also worked as an elementary public school teacher in Yellow Springs, Ohio; Columbus, Ohio; and Xenia, Ohio.

After caring for her father, the Rev. Leon C. Collins Sr., she returned to Xenia, Ohio, and worked at Wilberforce University. She also worked as an elderly caregiver for Comfort Keepers in Kettering, Ohio.

Sheila loved caring for others and had compassion for those who were ill and suffering. She had a warm and loving heart. She loved listening to Christian music and enjoyed spending time in nature. Sheila loved the Lord Jesus Christ and found comfort in knowing her eternal home and heavenly mansion has been personally prepared for her. She looked forward to the time she would see Jesus and her loved ones again. She hoped that those she loved on Earth would receive Jesus Christ so they too would receive eternal life.

Sheila Mercelita Collins-Lewis Corbett was preceded in death by her parents, Eva Mae Brown and the Rev. Leon Calvert Collins Sr.; her brothers James L. Collins and Phillip Anthony Collins; and her sister Marie Antoinette Bowen. She is survived by her sons, Lloyd R. Lewis III, Robert Gregory Corbett and Michael David Corbett; brothers Leon Collins Jr., and David L. Collins; sister Deborah J. Musa; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, neighbors and colleagues.

The funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Middle Run Baptist Church, 1000 E. Church St., Xenia, where visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Cherry Grove Cemetery.

