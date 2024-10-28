Anthony Lamar Brandon, 38, a Yellow Springs native, died Oct. 11 in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Anthony was born Oct. 27, 1985, to father John Wesley Robinson and mother Veronica Jean (Thomas) Porter.

A 2004 graduate of Yellow Springs High School, Anthony obtained his Bachelor of Science from Indiana Purdue Fort Wayne in biology. He later worked toward a master’s degree at The Ohio State University. He also attended Ohio University. Anthony, a person committed to discovery, was an ordained pastor.

Anthony excelled in sports during high school and took great pride in being a Bulldog. He and his childhood friends cultivated lifelong bonds that created laughter, love and a togetherness that will persist.

Anthony never met a stranger; his welcome mat was always present, along with a warm smile and hug. He was an excellent cook and always had a hearty meal waiting for family and friends.

Anthony deeply loved his wife, Jordin L. (Zent) Brandon; and he adored his daughter, Avery, and was never shy about sharing photos of their adventures. He was an excellent son, a beloved nephew, a cherished relative, and friend of many.

He is survived by his wife, Jordin L. (Zent) Brandon; daughter, Avery Jean Brandon; his father, John Wesley Robinson; mother, Veronica Jean (Thomas) Porter; devoted uncle, Wayne Baker; special cousin from Yellow Springs, Vincent Baker; siblings, Kyle Wade, Kevin Wade, Brandon L. Gray, Carolynn Porter, Thomas Porter III (Kamilla); and aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. They will continue to hold Anthony close to their hearts.

Anthony was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, for whom he held a special place in his heart, Dora Baker; grandmother, Damaris Brandon; and grandfather, JD Brandon.

A service was held Oct. 19, 2024, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and a local tribute will be announced at a later date.

Rest in Heaven, sweet Anthony. The person you were and the love you shared will live within us forever.