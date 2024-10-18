Bulldog Sports Round-Up | Oct. 18, 2024

Cross-Country

McKinney squads are MBC champs again

For the second year in a row, both the McKinney Middle School boys and girls cross-country teams won the Metro Buckeye Conference championships, held Friday, Oct. 11, at Emmanuel Christian Academy.

The girls squad was led by all-league performer and seventh grader Lilly Brown, who ran to a third-place (14:33) finish. She was complemented by teammates Winona Dean (seventh place), Samantha Highlander (eighth place), Leela Cooksey (13th place) and Ella Reardon (14th place).

On the boys side, seventh grader Jeremiah Washington earned all-league recognition with a third place effort (13:19), with teammates Henry Babb (fourth place), Emil Lazar (fifth place) and William DeWine (sixth place) also garnering all-league honors. Adding to the team victory were Luc Amend (ninth), Luke Levier (10th), Cody McClure (12th), Theo Collins (14th) and Charlie Rizer (15th).

The high school girls team ran to a fourth-place finish and had two runners earn all-league honors, with junior Sasi Drees placing seventh and sophomore Abebu Barnett placing 10th. Lauren Finney (21st), Rebecca DeWine (22nd), Hannah Finney (25th) and Sierra Sundell-Turner (28th) ran as a tight pack that displayed a strong sense of camaraderie.

The high school boys team competed admirably with a fifth-place finish as junior Kyle Johnston finished in seventh place and gained all-league honors. The boys squad, being healthy for the first time all season, showed incredible depth: Will Oberg (31st), Trevor Roberts (35th), Arthur Devore (38th), Matteo Chaiten (39th), Oskar Dennis (42nd), Graham Turnmire (49th), Brodan Chaffee (52nd) and Adrian Benedict (53rd).

Coach Isabelle Dierauer commented that the large contingent of Bulldogs fans were instrumental in the great performances by the runners, along with having full teams that were highly competitive.

At press time, the Bulldogs were set to compete Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the annual Young’s Jersey Dairy Invitational. The high school teams will run at the district meet on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Cedarville University.

—Coach John Gudgel

Volleyball

Bulldogs in second as season play ends

Despite a homecoming week loss to current undefeated division champions Dayton Christian on Tuesday, Oct. 8, the high school varsity volleyball team held on to its second-place spot in the Metro Buckeye Conference.

The girls played a neck-and-neck first set, only just outmatched by their opponents at 24–26; second and third set scores were 16–25 and 13–25.

Senior Adeline Zinger and junior Malayna Buster led the team in kills, netting 11 and eight, respectively; senior Molly Flanagan and junior Addison Shafeek each had a kill as well. Shafeek led the team for defensive digs with 17, followed by Zinger and junior Ru Robertson with 11 each, Buster with 10, junior Ariana Robinson with six and junior Hannah Parker with one. Robinson again racked up a high number of assists, with 18 during the match.

Zinger remains the conference leader for kills, with 264 this season and 767 total across her career; she’s also second in the conference for digs with 262, with a career record of 1,260. Likewise, Robinson continues her dominance as assists leader for the conference, with 452 this season and a career record of 1,035 assists.

The team’s conference record is 5–3, with an overall record of 8–12.

At press time, the Bulldogs were slated to take on Fort Recovery at Arcanum on Wednesday, Oct. 16, for tournament play; Yellow Springs is seeded eighth in the tournament.

Soccer

Girls in third headed into postseason

The YSHS girls team was at third place in their Metro Buckeye Conference division at press time following a 3–0 win against conference rivals Miami Valley School on Tuesday, Oct. 8.

Sophomore Elaina Gilley, senior Lilli Herzog and sophomore Gabriella Kibblewhite each netted a goal, and senior goalie Gema Brizuela racked up seven saves during the game.

Brizuela currently stands second in the Metro Buckeye Conference’s defensive leader ranking for saves this season with 139 — just a hair behind the first-place holder’s 150. Her career save count is 311.

The girls faced off against Legacy Christian Academy in postseason play Monday, Oct. 14; scores and individual stats were not available at press time.