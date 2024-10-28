Mary Florence Gray, age 98, of Greene County, passed away Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born July 13, 1926, in Beverly, Massachusetts, the daughter and first born of Carmelo and Maria Ricciardi, of Yellow Springs.

Mary was a dedicated homemaker and loving advocate for her children and grandchildren. She worked part time for Dunphy Real Estate and also worked for Finlay detective agency with her best friend Carole Landis.

Mary was also a dedicated poll worker and enjoyed helping voters at her local precinct every year. Mary was so loving and compassionate to the people she loved, strangers, and most of all, animals. She had an uncanny and surprising sense of humor and a contagious laugh. In her spare time, Mary was also an avid reader.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Gray; daughter, Patricia Rose Heckler; and son, Christopher Martin Gray. Mary is survived by her children, Gregory Gray and Julianne Gray; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her sister and brother, Josephine Dunphy and Hugh Ricciardi, of Yellow Springs.

Visitation was Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, from 10–11 a.m., with a prayer service following at Newcomer Funeral Home. Mary was laid to rest at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery in Yellow Springs following the service. Visit NewcomerDayton.com to leave a message for the family.