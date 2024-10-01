Sept. 27, 2024 issue — Page 5

A printing error in the Sept. 27 issue caused a portion of page 5 to be light and difficult to read for some local residents; below is a PDF of the page for those who were unable to read its content in hard copy format.

Inconsistent print quality has been an ongoing issue for the News since its longtime printer closed last year and the News shifted its printing to the only other nearby printer in the state. We will continue to dialogue with our printer about print quality and will post any future hard-to-read pages here on the YS News website.