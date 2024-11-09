Chamber Music in Yellow Springs — Viano Quartet to perform on Sunday

The Viano Quartet will perform in concert Sunday, Nov. 10, as part of the Chamber Music in Yellow Springs 2024–2025 season. The 4 p.m. program will include works by Haydn, Barber, and Ravel.

The concert will take place at YS United Methodist Church, 202 S. Winter St., while the series’ home at First Presbyterian Church is temporarily unavailable.

The Viano Quartet has been praised for its “virtuosity, visceral expression and rare unity of intention.” Since winning First Prize at the 2019 Banff International String Quartet Competition, the quartet has traveled to nearly every major city around the globe, including New York, London, Berlin, Vancouver, Paris, Beijing, Toronto, Lucerne, and Los Angeles.

The name “Viano” was created to describe the four instruments in a string quartet interacting as one. Each of the four instruments begins with the letter “v,” and like a piano, all four together play both harmony and melody, creating a unified instrument — the “viano.”

Tickets for the Nov. 10 concert are $30 general admission, available online at cmys.org and at the door, and $15 for the livestream, also available online.