— Public Notice —

COMMUNITY-SCALE SOLAR PRESENTATION

The Miami Township board of trustees will host a presentation by Dale Arnold, director of energy, utility and local government policy for the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation. The topic will be community-scale solar.

Wednesday November 13, 7 p.m.

Township Meeting Room, 101 E. Herman St. (Fire Station), Yellow Springs OH.

As the Miami Township Zoning Commission considers whether or not to amend our zoning resolution to include a provision for community-scale solar development, the board of trustees is inviting Mr. Arnold to help us understand the current complicated regulatory and legal situation for community-scale solar.

This presentation is open to the public and all are welcome.

For more information contact Marilan Moir at mmoir@miamitownship.net or 937-304-1818 (phone or text).