- Published: November 7, 2024
COMMUNITY-SCALE SOLAR PRESENTATION
The Miami Township board of trustees will host a presentation by Dale Arnold, director of energy, utility and local government policy for the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation. The topic will be community-scale solar.
Wednesday November 13, 7 p.m.
Township Meeting Room, 101 E. Herman St. (Fire Station), Yellow Springs OH.
As the Miami Township Zoning Commission considers whether or not to amend our zoning resolution to include a provision for community-scale solar development, the board of trustees is inviting Mr. Arnold to help us understand the current complicated regulatory and legal situation for community-scale solar.
This presentation is open to the public and all are welcome.
For more information contact Marilan Moir at mmoir@miamitownship.net or 937-304-1818 (phone or text).
