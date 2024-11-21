Dolores Sizemore

Dolores Marie Collier Sizemore passed away on Monday, Nov. 11, after a brief illness. She was born in Chicago, Illinois, on June 1, 1926; her parents were Charles Collier and Mary O’Brien Collier, and she had no siblings. Her mother passed away while Dolores was a young child; she was raised by both her Grandmother O’Brien and her Grandmother Collier at different times throughout her childhood, along with staying with different relatives, especially in the summertime.

Dolores was married at 17 to Wesley H. Sizemore Sr., who became a 20-year Navy career man. They were married for over 56 years. She and their three children moved approximately 25 times throughout his 20-year Navy career. The moves included overseas assignments as well as throughout the United States. She often said that she did not mind moving, even though it was sometimes on short notice, because it was an adventure for her.

Dolores was preceded in death by her parents; grandmothers; husband; her son, Wesley H. Sizemore Jr.; and her daughter, Evelyn Gray. She leaves behind her son, Wayne Sizemore; his wife, Kay; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Dolores loved animals, especially dogs, of which she had several throughout her life. She was a lifelong Catholic and had been a very active parishioner at Saint Paul Catholic Church until her health and age started to limit her abilities. Dolores was a member of the Secular Franciscan Order and the Fraternity of Our Lady of Mercy and will be sadly missed by all.

Visitation was Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, at St. Paul Catholic Church, followed by Mass of Christian Burial. She was laid to rest at St. Paul Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Dolores’ name to Our Lady of Mercy-Secular Franciscan Order. Condolences will be forwarded to the family by visiting jacksonlytle.com.