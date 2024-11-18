Miami Township Board of Trustees — November 4

The Miami Township Board of Trustees held its first regular meeting of the month Monday, Nov. 4. The agenda for the evening was brief.

During his twice-monthly fire and EMS report, Chief Dennis Powell reminded those present that, though the burn ban instituted at the state level in September was lifted last month, dry conditions and wind could still create opportunities for fire.

He reported that Miami Township Fire-Rescue, or MTFR, responded last week to a grass fire that spread after a township resident started a fire in an attempt to burn tree stumps.

“The wind got going pretty good,” Powell said. “It was about 10 acres that burned.”

Annually renewed regulations around burning during the months of October and November are currently in place in Ohio; until Dec. 1, burning of yard waste, trash and debris is prohibited from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. in unincorporated areas, including the rural areas of Miami Township.

In other Township business:

• Looking ahead to winter, Road Manager Daniel Gochenour reported that the Township has more than 100 tons of road salt on hand for coming storms. He said it takes about one-and-a-half truckloads — roughly six tons — of salt to cover the 14 miles of Township roads, depending on the severity of a storm. If a storm persists, it could take several truckloads.

“We usually salt intersections and curves and hills until [a storm] quits — then we go back and clean everything up,” Gochenour said.

• The trustees are slated to host a presentation on community-scale solar led by Dale Arnold, director of energy, utility and local government policy for the Ohio Farm Bureau Federation, on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 7 p.m., in the township meeting room at the MTFR station.

The township Zoning Commission is currently considering amendments to the zoning code that could include a provision for developing community-scale solar arrays — that is, arrays of fewer than 50 MW, but larger than individual residential or business arrays.

According to a letter to the editor from Trustee Marilan Moir in this week’s issue: “The board of trustees is inviting Mr. Arnold to help us understand the current complicated regulatory and legal situation for community-scale solar.”