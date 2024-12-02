Marsha Jane Bush

Aug. 25, 1938–Nov. 3, 2024

In Marsha’s obituary published in the Nov. 22 edition of YS News, the names of three of her 12 grandchildren were inadvertently omitted. They are the three sons of her youngest child, Mikhael, and his wife, Stephanie: Judah, Aaron and Caleb Silverman. Marsha spent most of her last years of life in southern California surrounded by the love of the Silverman family and the Bouquet Canyon Church. A private family memorial is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friends Care Community.