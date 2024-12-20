News from the Past: November 2024

75 years ago: 1949

Virgin forest? “A recent conservation ceremony on the Springfield-Fairfield Pike farm of Folger Howell recognized a 25-acre woodland tract as Clark County’s first tree farm. 91-year-old Ralph Howell, father of Folger Howell and former owner of the farm, recalls that the tract, located on land first owned by his father, John Howell, 102 years ago, has never been cleared, although it has yielded a continuous income from the harvesting of trees.”

Spontaneous election. “Justice of the Peace David Sallume said early this week he did not know what status is given by the 26-vote write-in for him for justice of the peace. Elected by a write-in [vote] two years ago, Sallume still has two years of his present term to serve.”

Antioch shoes. “Antioch Bookstore has opened a new department in which Antioch shoes for both men and women are on sale, it was announced this week. Opened to the general public, the department adjoins the bookstore quarters in the Antioch Main Building. Originally planned and conceived in the 1920s as a campus industry at the local college, the Antioch shoe is now manufactured in Portsmouth, Ohio, but retains the Antioch name.”

50 years ago: 1974

Court decorum. “One of Mayor James Lawson’s cases in his Monday night court was continued to last night when the accused, apparently intoxicated, created a disturbance in court and had to be jailed for contempt of court.”

Antioch beer. “A [state liquor] department news release … says that Antioch College has asked for a carry-out permit for the Inn, Cafeteria and coffee shop for 3.2% beer.” [This was not approved.]

Village hunting? “Council received a petition, signed by 103 citizens, that Village-owned farmland be open for hunting, but took no action to change Village Manager Bruce Rickenbach’s decision banning hunting on the Village farms.”

Health code harassment. “Members of the Yellow Springs Environmental Control Commission conferred with representatives of the Greene County Board of Health. … Some ECC members feel that some health regulations are obsolete or obsolescent and unnecessarily ‘interfere with the lifestyle of some local residents,’ ECC chairman John Gilliat told the NEWS. Regulations which deal with home composting, clutter, overgrown gardens, leaves and manure are among these.”

35 years ago: 1989

New land trust. “Community Vision, the local organization formed to encourage open space preservation in the Yellow Springs area, is organizing a land trust [Tecumseh Land Trust] … Organizers of the local land trust are Suzanne Clauser, Bob and Tia Huston, Anna Arbor, Craig Matthews, Rod Wright, Vernon Cannon, Richard Cook and Janet [Varner] Jenks.”

Birch III development. “According to a report released last May, Antioch plans to develop its Birch III tract, 19 acres of land it owns in the south end of town. The area is bordered by Hyde Road, Glenview Drive, Orton Road and Southview Drive-Mercer Court. … A market study commissioned by Antioch recommended a 96-unit development, but ‘the density,’ said [University vice-president Connie] Bauer, ‘will not be that high.’“

25 years ago: 1999

Skatepark. “If anyone has wondered where the local young people have gone, check out the Bryan Community Center, where many of them are skating and getting air at the Yellow Springs Skatepark. ‘It’s weird to go downtown and wonder where all the skaters are,’ said Ben Stratton. … After three years of talk, meetings and fundraising, the park opened earlier this month.”

Y2Crazy? “The St. Paul’s Youth Group will present ‘Y2Crazy? A Better Way for the New Millennium’ with Anita B. Organized, Friday. … Organizers describe the event as a fun and interesting evening of tips and tricks for a simpler life.”

Antioch women’s rugby team. “Antioch College students chanted and yelled last Thursday at Wittenberg University but not about politics or injustice, Women’s rugby was the draw. … ‘ANTIOCH Radicals ANTIOCH Radicals, GO, FIGHT, WIN!’”

Local election summary: On School Board, Rich Bullock and Tom Haugsby will join Mary Campbell-Zopf, Bill Firestone and John Graham. For Village Council, Joan Horn, Bruce Rickenbach and Trudy Abrams will join Tony Arnett and Stephanie Slowinski. For Township Trustee, Chris Mucher and Lamar Spracklen will serve with incumbent Lehr Dirks. The new Miami Township Fiscal Officer will be Margaret Silliman.

Living in community. “Why don’t we all take some time … to look at what each of us is doing to sustain what we perceive as good in this village? The little things are terribly significant and important.”—Laurie Dreamspinner op-ed

10 years ago: 2014

Glass Farm beavers. “A detention basin along King Street has become an accidental wetland at the paws of furry, semi-aquatic rodents that recently moved into the village. Beavers have transformed a three-acre stormwater management area on the 45-acre Village-owned Glass Farm into a diverse ecosystem that has attracted great egrets, wood ducks, snapping turtles, cedar waxwings, foxes, green frogs and more.”

3rd annual Art & Soul. “Those who can embrace the idea of a high-caliber art fair in an elementary school gym will be treated this Saturday to some of the finest and most striking pieces of local and regional art.”