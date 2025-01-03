Bulldog Sports Round-Up | Dec. 13, 2024

BASKETBALL

Two more losses

The Varsity Bulldogs suffered another pair of losses last week, falling 55–60 in a close nonconference match-up against Tri-County North Tuesday, Dec. 3; and 48–57 to conference rivals Legacy Christian Academy, Friday, Dec. 6.

Freshman Brayden Trimbach was again the offensive leader for Yellow Springs across both games, netting 19 points against Tri-County and a whopping 29 against Legacy. Senior Kaveeyon Wagner also played strong offensively, with 10 points against Tri-County and seven against Legacy; senior Landon Harris racked up nine points versus Tri-County and eight points in the Legacy game.

Trimbach moved up in conference standings last week, and is currently the offensive leader for scoring, with an average of 21.3 points per game.

BOWLING

Boys in second place

Two wins kept the varsity boys second in the Metro Buckeye Conference over the last week as they bested Stivers 2,006 pins to 1,481 Thursday, Dec. 5; and felled Emmanuel Christian 2,108 pins to 1,904 Monday, Dec. 9.

Junior Noah Diamond was the scoring leader against Stivers, racking up a total of 431 pins across two regular games; and against Emmanuel Christian, with 381 across two regular games. Diamond is now ranked second for scoring in the conference.

The boys currently hold a conference record of 2–1, with an overall record of 4–1. Undefeated Dayton Christian leads the conference in first place, but Yellow Springs currently outpaces Dayton in average scoring, ranking first.

Win and loss for girls

The Bulldogs girls scored a win and a loss over their next two matches, taking home a 1,290–1,276 win over Stivers on Thursday, Dec. 5, and falling 1,207–1,355 to Emmanuel Christian on Monday, Dec. 9.

Freshman Avery Tobias remains the Bulldogs’ leader for scoring, with 260 pins across two regular games Thursday and 286 pins across two games Monday. The matches brought Tobias into second-place ranking for scoring in the Metro Buckeye Conference.