Carolyn Abel

Carolyn Meranda Abel, 83, of Yellow Springs, Ohio, died Dec. 17, 2024, comforted by family and caregivers throughout her decline and passing. The family extends its heartfelt gratitude to Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton nurses and aides, and YS Home Health Care aides, for their gentle and comforting care of Carolyn.

The fourth of seven children, Carolyn moved to Dayton while in elementary school. She graduated from Julienne High School and attended Kent State University. Carolyn worked as a law firm secretary for Joe Naumann, then learned machine stenography in preparation for a long career as a court reporter at Montgomery County Courts.

In retirement, Carolyn was an active volunteer with Greene County Master Gardeners and the Victoria Theater Association. She worked part time at Knollwood Garden Center, returning to the annuals section each spring. Over her lifetime, Carolyn planted more than 500 trees and thousands of perennials, fruit shrubs and vegetables. She loved to bake bread, pies and cookies, which she generously shared with family, friends, neighbors and co-workers.

Carolyn was a strong feminist and often wore a “59¢” pin on her lapel. She loved classical music and opera, was a fierce competitor on game nights, and was an avid reader. Most of all, she was so proud of her children, and along with her husband, instilled in them independence, generosity, empathy, kindness and love.

Carolyn is survived by David, her husband of 62 years; her children, Lisa (Lynn), Joe (Michelle), Kathie (Tom) and Dennis (Shelley); nine grandchildren; siblings Mary Margaret and Michael (Brenda); sister-in-law Lisa (Steve); and numerous nieces and nephews. She constantly missed her sister and best friend Sylvia, who died too young. A celebration of Carolyn’s life will be held in the spring of 2025.

To honor Carolyn, stop smoking. Although she quit smoking 20 years ago, she still got emphysema/COPD, which sapped her energy, strength and zest for life, long before she would have wanted. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio’s Hospice of Dayton or the Dayton Performing Arts Association: Opera.