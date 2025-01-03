Jan. 3, 1938–Dec. 27, 2024

Mary Gail Simpson, of Yellow Springs, Ohio, beloved mother, grandmother and community leader, passed away peacefully on Dec. 27, 2024.

Born in Clayton, Alabama, she graduated from Central State University in 1964 and later earned her master’s in counseling education from the University of Dayton. A devoted social worker, Mary Gail dedicated her career to supporting children and families, serving as an adoption and foster care supervisor with Greene County Children’s Services. Her work was marked by compassion and tireless advocacy for reuniting families and finding loving homes for children in need. In retirement, she continued her community service through volunteering, gardening and active membership in Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., and Altrusa International.

Mary Gail was also a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Yellow Springs. In 2021, she was honored with induction into the Greene County Women’s Hall of Fame for her outstanding contributions to social work and volunteerism. She was preceded in death by her husband, William B. Simpson. She is survived by her sons, William H. Simpson (Natombi) and Alston Y. Simpson; grandchildren, Alexis Williams and William C. Simpson; and a host of extended family and friends.

Mary Gail’s legacy of love, grace and service will forever be remembered by all who knew her. A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, January 4, 2025, at noon, at First Baptist Church in Yellow Springs, with viewing one hour prior. Burial will follow at Glen Forest Cemetery. Arrangements in care of Jackson Lytle & Lewis Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to her family by going online to jacksonlytle.com.