Planning Commission Agenda

— Public Notice —

PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING AGENDA

VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS

Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025 • 6 p.m. • Council Chambers

The meeting will be broadcast live via Channel 5 Community Access cable station, which is simultaneously shown on the Village’s “Community Access Yellow Springs” YouTube station. For any questions, contact the Council Clerk at clerk@yso.com or at 937-767-9126.

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

REVIEW OF AGENDA

REVIEW OF MINUTES

• Minutes of December 10, 2024 Regular Meeting

COMMUNICATIONS

The Clerk will receive and file the following:

COUNCIL AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

• Active Transportation Committee

• Council

CITIZEN COMMENTS

PUBLIC HEARINGS

• Amend Chapter 1270 LANDSCAPING – Add Landscape standard that is being removed with the repeal of the Gateway District. New development shall provide a greenbelt along all street frontages.

• Right-of-Way Vacation – Antioch College Corporation, property owner of Lot 10 Antioch College Corp Plat subdivision (Parcel #F19000100080037200) has submitted an application for a vacation of unused alley located between their property and the Yellow Springs Senior Center property, Lot 9 of Antioch College Corp Plat subdivision (Parcel #F19000100080037100).

OLD BUSINESS

NEW BUSINESS

• Initial Review of Planning Commission Goals for 2025

AGENDA PLANNING

ADJOURNMENT

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.