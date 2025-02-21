Bulldog Sports Round-Up | Feb. 21, 2025

BOWLING

Varsity boys are MBC champs

After a winning season with only one loss on their record — a conference record of 7–1 and an overall record of 16–1 — the Bulldogs boys bowling team emerged Saturday, Feb. 8 as Metro Buckeye Conference champions.

Junior Noah Diamond set a team record with a 262 single-game and a 257–267 (524) two-game series. He also rolled an incredible 18 strikes in a row and holds a 191 season average.

As a team, the Bulldogs set records with a 1,062 single-game team score; a 2,.324 total team game score; and a 234 team Baker game score.

All six starters for the team — Diamond, junior Jaxyn Fletcher, senior Zander Baisden, senior Lucas Price, senior Stephon Royalston and junior Owen Price — have bowled at least a 215 single game this season.

Diamond and Fletcher made their mark as the fourth- and fifth-place scoring leaders for the conference, respectively, with Diamond postingnetting a season average of 191.4 and Fletcher 185.5. Yellow Springs also earned the top ranking for single-game team score average scoring for the conference, with 884.1.

BASKETBALL

Varsity boys end with win, loss

On Tuesday, Feb. 11, the Yellow Springs Bulldogs secured a hard-fought 50–41 victory over the Graham Falcons, thanks to a dominant fourth-quarter performance. Trailing 28–29 entering the final period, the Bulldogs outscored Graham 22–12 to clinch the win.

Senior Brayden Trimbach — the lead scorer for the Bulldogs all season — again led the team with 13 points and a team-high nine rebounds, while also contributing four steals and a block — though this time, scoring was a little more evenly spread over the course of the game. Senior Kaveeyon Wagner nearly matched Trimbach’s scoring output with 12 points, adding four rebounds and three steals. Off the bench, freshman Maddox Buster also tallied 12 points, along with grabbing three rebounds.

Defensively, Yellow Springs recorded 17 steals as a team. Senior Mateen Sajabi led this effort with four steals, complementing his four rebounds and two points.

The Bulldogs fell in their final game of the regular season Friday, Feb. 14, in a tough matchup against the Dayton Christian Warriors, which resulted in a 34–57 defeat. The Bulldogs trailed the Warriors early, down 9–15 after the first quarter and 15–24 at halftime. Despite a competitive third quarter from both teams, Dayton Christian pulled away with a dominant 23-point fourth quarter and, ultimately, the win.

Trimbach ends the season as the conference leader for points per game, with an overall season average of 23. Wagner, the conference leader for steals most of the season, walks away retaining that position, with a season average of 3.3 steals per game. Buster secured the third-place ranking for blocks per game, with an average of 1.1.

The team’s conference record for the season is 2–8, with an overall season record of 6–16.

Girls wrap season with winning record

The McKinney Middle School girls basketball team concluded their regular season with a record of 9–7 — the best record in several years. Although the Bulldogs ended their season with a tough 23–30 loss to Emmanuel Christian on Monday, Feb. 10, the team fought hard. Emmanuel Christian shot well and their defensive adjustments proved challenging. Britton Stroble led the team with 13 points, followed by Allee Bayard with seven and Jai’bre Anderson with three.

Two days prior on Saturday, Feb. 8, the Bulldogs displayed their strength with a dominant 40–17 victory over the Miami Valley Saints. Stroble led the charge with 26 points, while Malini Miller and Bayard each contributed six points, and Kate Meister added two. The entire team contributed defensively, with notable performances from Anderson, Lux Staiger, Nia Jones-Graham and Audrey Maldonado.

Throughout the season, the Bulldogs averaged 25 points per game while conceding an average of 30 points. Stroble led the team in scoring, averaging 15 per game, with Miller contributing an average of six. Bayard showed consistent improvement, scoring a total of 30 points on the season, including strong performances of six and seven points in the final two games. Anderson also played a key scoring role, notching 29 points throughout the season and hitting five three-pointers in the last five games.

Coaches Kevin Matteson and Rena Balzer noted significant improvements in all the players, stating: “The team worked hard and grew enormously this season — we are proud of them all.”

—Coaches Rena Balzer and Kevin Matteson