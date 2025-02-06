Bulldog Sports Round-Up | Jan. 31, 2025

Basketball

Varsity boys move up to fourth

The Varsity Bulldogs moved up into fourth place in the Metro Buckeye Conference following a 47–44 win against conference rivals Middletown Christian Thursday, Jan. 23.

Freshman Brayden Trimbach continues to be the Bulldogs’ leader for offense — he racked up 18 points over the course of the contest against Middletown — and still maintains second-place ranking in the conference for points per game. Senior Landon Harris, another scoring leader for the team, netted 10 points, followed closely by senior Kaveeyon Wagner with eight. Freshmen Luke Mikesell and Maddox Buster rounded out the scoring with four and two, respectively. Trimbach also had nine rebounds over the course of the game, followed by five from Harris, four from Buster, three from Wagner and two from Mikesell.

Wagner, who still leads the conference for average steals per game, nabbed two against Middletown; Buster racked up two blocks, helping maintain his third-place defensive ranking for that stat in the conference.

The boys suffered a 44–51 loss against West Jefferson Saturday, Jan. 25. The non-conference rivals kept the Bulldogs working hard — Trimbach netted 15 points over the course of the game, followed by eight each from Wagner and up-and-comer Mikesell and seven from Buster. Senior Mateen Sajabi and sophomore Sameer Sajabi rounded out the scoring with four and two, respectively. Harris netted five rebounds, and Trimbach and Mateen Sajabi were close behind with four each.

Wagner had four steals this game, followed by two each from Harris and Trimbach and one from Buster.

The team’s current conference record is 2–4, with an overall season record of 4–11.

Two losses, two wins for McKinney girls

Here’s a recap of the last several games:

Home, Thursday, Jan. 16 vs. Legacy Christian — While we jumped out to a 7–0 lead to start the game, that lead evaporated by the end of the first quarter. Legacy is likely the toughest team in our conference and executes a full-court press well, which contributed to a lot of their points. We are working on better passing strategies in press situations. Final score: 21–42.

Home, Thursday, Jan. 23 vs. Middletown Christian — We knew this would be a tough game. Middletown is an excellent passing and shooting team. In losing 14–43, we did have some bright spots. More players are contributing toin scoring, taking the pressure off others and broadening the opportunities on offense.

Home, Thursday, Jan. 25 vs. East Dayton Christian — Even though they have 15 players on the roster, we were able to get the victory with a final score of 39–13. We are hoping to join up with East Dayton in the off-season with skill camps and pickup games — both programs would benefit from working on our girls programs together.

Away, Thursday, Jan. 27 vs. Miami Valley — While their team is generally fast and tough on defense, we were able to get the win with a final score of 22–9. Several of our players contributed in the scoring column for this game — some of whom got their first basket of the season. It was great to see the fun they were having out there together.

Our current record is five wins, six losses, but we should be able to improve that this week with games against Belmont on Jan. 20, away, and Emmanuel Christian on Jan. 30, at home. We’ll wrap our regular season next week with three more games and go into our conference play on Feb. 10. Our last two home games are Feb. 3 and Feb. 8, so catch your middle school girls Bulldogs while you can!

—Coach Rena Balzer

Bowling

Four more wins for boys

The varsity boys continue to be on fire, remaining second in the Metro Buckeye Conference after four wins over the last few weeks.

Junior Noah Diamond led the team for scoring in a 1,940–1,371 match against Legacy Christian Academy Tuesday, Jan. 21. Diamond laid down 351 pins across two regular games; he was followed closely by junior Jaxyn Fletcher, with 341.

Fletcher emerged as the Bulldogs’ scoring leader in the team’s 2,163–2,139 winning match against Ft. Loramie Thursday, Jan. 23; he racked up 403 pins across two regular games. Senior Stephon Royalston followed, with 386.

It was senior Zander Baisden’s turn to take the lead Monday, Jan. 27, as the boys defeated Emmanuel Christian 2,268–1,969. Baisden had a final score of 408 across two regular games, with Fletcher coming in second for the Bulldogs with 373.

Individual stats were not available for the Bulldogs’ Tuesday, Jan. 28 match against Dayton Christian at press time, but the boys were again victorious, 2,209–2,147 — putting a dent in Dayton Christian’s previously undefeated record for the season

The boys currently hold a conference record of 6–1, with an overall record of 13–1. Dayton Christian still leads the conference in first place — but the Bulldogs, currently in second, have a chance to tie for first if they defeat their Monday, Feb. 3 opponents Middletown Chrisitian.

Girls defeated thrice

The Bulldogs varsity girls suffered three losses over the last few weeks — but nevertheless worked hard on the lanes.

The girls fell 1,228–1,815 against Ft. Loramie Thursday, Feb. 23. Freshman Avery Tobias — a consistent scoring leader for the Bulldogs all season — led the team during the match, with 268 pins across two regular games. Sophomore Kennedy Stroebel was the next highest scorer, with 219.

A Monday, Jan. 27 match against Emmanuel Christian ended with the Bulldogs falling 1,443–1,615. Tobias was again the leader for pins during the match, racking up 371 across two regular games. Stroebel kept pace behind Tobias, with 253.

Dayton Christian bested the Bulldogs Tuesday, Jan. 28, 1,3621,147–1,3621,147. Individual score data was not available at press time.

The Bulldogs’ current conference record is 0–5, with an overall season record of 3–8.