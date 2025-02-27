Carl H. Cordell Jr.

Carl Hershel Cordell Jr., 82, of Yellow Springs, passed away peacefully at Miami Valley Hospital on Feb. 11, 2025, surrounded by family.

Carl was a fourth-generation resident of Yellow Springs, the oldest son of Carl H. Cordell and Janice C. (Scott) Cordell, and the oldest grandson of Herman and Jennie Lawson Cordell. As a teenager, Carl was a notable athlete in the Miami Valley, excelling in basketball and baseball throughout high school. After a brief time at Central State University, Carl joined the U.S. Army and received training in engineering at Georgetown University. He then headed off to Vietnam, where he was a squad leader in an engineering corps that built bridges. He was issued a rifle, but refused to carry it during his time there and kept it in his footlocker. Carl was committed to respecting each person he met regardless of national origin. He received an honorable discharge in 1965 following his tour of duty.

Carl met his wife, Polly Sackett, during her first year on the campus of Antioch College in 1963, and she never forgot their remarkable encounter that would begin the story of their future lives together. They married in Chicago in 1971 and chose to make their home in Yellow Springs in 1972. Carl worked for International Harvester and General Motors, and at the same time was a remarkable “house husband” who cooked all the dinners and ran the household while his wife, Polly, worked and played tennis in Dayton. Carl was the bodyguard of the family and is remembered for his fierce loyalty to those he loved. He was a protective and devoted father to his sons, Cary and Christopher. He coached them in basketball and was an assistant coach to the YS High School basketball team. Their older son Cary’s children — Cameron, Chandler, Cory, daughter Soleil and youngest son Ciaran — developed close relationships with their grandfather while living in Columbus, Ohio. Carl and Polly’s younger son, Christoper, and his wife, Trish, always welcomed Carl into their Kettering, Ohio, home while their children, Cassidy and Chase, were the beneficiaries of having Carl as their babysitter. Carl was rewarded with their sincere devotion to him. Son Ronnie Page, of Florida, his wife, Louann, and their children, Ronnie Jr., Adrian, Natasha and Demetre, brought Carl much joy as well.

Carl took care of and provided summer fun for his nephew Justin and niece Nina; and he was a most popular and attentive son-in-law to Andrew and Betty Sackett when they relocated to Yellow Springs to live at Friends Care Community.

As Carl’s health declined over the past few years, he still managed to greatly enjoy his time with family. Carl was a good friend to many here in Yellow Springs and elsewhere throughout his 82 years. He was a “fun-loving man,” with serious purpose, who devoted his life to looking out for others and keeping people safe.

He is survived by his wife, Polly (Dr. Antoinette Sackett Cordell); his sons, Cary and Christopher (Trish), Ronnie (Louann) Page; 11 grandchildren; his brother Gary; and sisters Paula, Carla and Judy, of Yellow Springs.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Karen Cordell Wygal; and one brother, Craig Cordell.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 8, 2025, at Central Chapel A.M.E Church, 411 S. High St, Yellow Springs, Ohio. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, which will be at 11 a.m., with Pastor DeBora Duckett officiating. Interment will follow at Glen Forest Cemetery, Yellow Springs, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to Marlan J. Gary Funeral Home Springfield Chapel, formerly Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.