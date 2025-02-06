Subscribe Anywhere
Feb
07
2025

Yellow Springs Board of Education | Special Meeting

  • Comments Off on Yellow Springs Board of Education | Special Meeting
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Yellow Springs Board of Education

SPECIAL MEETING
Friday, Feb. 7, 7 p.m.
YSHS Media Center

• The purpose is to consider charges, complaints or discipline against a public official. 

NOTE: The public is welcome to attend. Comments may also be submitted in writing to communications@ysschools.org two days prior to the meeting at 5 p.m. The meeting will be livestreamed via the YSS Board of Education YouTube Channel. 

Topics:

Comments are closed for this article.

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com