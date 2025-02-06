Yellow Springs Board of Education | Special Meeting
- Published: February 6, 2025
Yellow Springs Board of Education
SPECIAL MEETING
Friday, Feb. 7, 7 p.m.
YSHS Media Center
• The purpose is to consider charges, complaints or discipline against a public official.
NOTE: The public is welcome to attend. Comments may also be submitted in writing to communications@ysschools.org two days prior to the meeting at 5 p.m. The meeting will be livestreamed via the YSS Board of Education YouTube Channel.
