Frank Marcucci III

Frank Richard Marcucci III was born May 3, 1965, in Providence, Rhode Island. Growing up in Lexington, Massachusetts, he was an Eagle Scout, competitive swimmer, EMT, lifeguard, swim instructor, hospital orderly and organic farm hand.

He moved to Yellow Springs, Ohio, in 1986, to attend Antioch College, where he earned a degree in biology. His college research on histamines and fish led to the development of an instrument that is in use today to test the safety of seafood.

He loved to travel, going cross-country with friends from college for Grateful Dead shows, camping and hiking, co-ops, planting trees, doing landscape construction in Tucson, Arizona, and working with disadvantaged youth.

Frank was a caring person, often working after college with disabled individuals, critical care patients and residents in varied medical facilities. He returned to school at Wright State University, earning a BA in psychology and an MS in clinical mental health counseling and induction into the Psi Chi and Chi Sigma Iota honor societies.

Frank loved Renaissance fairs, adopting the name “Raven” as his fair name; over time he kept it, and introduced himself as Raven later in life.

He loved to read, especially hard science fiction and comic books. He spent many nights happily at home with a cup of tea and a book.

Frank could tell you anything about comics, and started working at Dark Star in 1986 after walking in and having a casual conversation on comic book obscurities with Mary Alice. He continued as a comic book aficionado his entire life, and worked at Dark Star until his death.

Frank loved music, especially Max Creek and The Grateful Dead. He attended over 200 Grateful Dead shows, and loved sharing the experience with others. He was happiest dancing to live music, making friends and sharing the spiritual experience of meditational transcendence he found in dance.

Frank was deeply spiritual, finding peace through nature, interspecies consciousness, meditation and yoga.

Frank was so loved, by so many people, and will forever be missed. He died Saturday, March 15, 2025, after dancing to music with friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Richard Marcucci Jr., his uncle Lee and his aunt Gloria. Frank is survived by his mother, Angela Marcucci; his brother, Jim Marucci, and his brother’s wife, Vivian, and their children, Josh, Jesse and Sarah Vaudreuil; his partner in life Christina Pusecker; and his cat, Tennessee Jed.

A celebration of life is being planned, and will be announced once finalized. Donations in Frank’s name can be made to the Rex Foundation, the charitable organization created and overseen by members of The Grateful Dead.