Senior Center to host tai chi, qi gong classes for all

Master Gao Sen — a nine-time world champion in wushu (martial arts) and a seventh-degree black-belt master in tai chi, qi gong and wushu — will offer two free trial classes Sunday, March 30, at the Senior Center.

The first class, a youth wushu class for ages 5 and older, will be 9–9:45 a.m.; a tai chi and qi gong class for adults,will be 10–11 a.m.

Gao operates Ohio Wushu Academy in Dublin, Ohio, and routinely trains students of all ages and abilities to improve their health and develop self-defense skills.

To register for a trial class, call or text 937-856-8310. For more information, email maoju9@gmail.com. For more on Ohio Wushu Academy, go to ohwushu.com.