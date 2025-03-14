Statement from YS Board of Education

The Yellow Springs Board of Education announces the upcoming retirement of Dr. Terri L. Holden, who will step down as Superintendent effective June 1, 2026.

With 35 years in education, Dr. Holden has been a steadfast champion of innovation, equity, and deeper learning. Since taking the helm as Superintendent in 2019, she has led Yellow Springs Schools (YSS) to remarkable academic growth, elevating the district’s rating from a C to an overall 4.5-star score on the Ohio Report Card. Under her leadership, YSS was accepted into the League of Innovative Schools and recognized as one of the “Best Communities for Music Education.”

A passionate advocate for equity and inclusion, Dr. Holden co-chaired the League of Innovative Schools’ Equity Committee, spearheaded anti-racism training, and established a Student Advocate role to ensure a safe and supportive learning environment. She has also fostered project-based learning, expanded STEM education, and strengthened opportunities in the arts and extracurricular activities.

Beyond academics, Dr. Holden has led major facilities improvements, launched community engagement initiatives such as the district podcast and Superintendent’s Student Council, and prioritized student mental health through programs like the Sandy Hook Promise initiatives and Sources of Strength. A respected voice in education, she has presented at state and national conferences on topics including equity, community engagement, and academic excellence.

Dr. Holden’s legacy in Yellow Springs is one of bold vision, deep care, and unwavering advocacy for all students. The Board of Education extends its deepest gratitude for her dedicated service to the students, families, staff, and community of Yellow Springs.

The Board is pleased to announce that Megan Winston, current Principal of Mills Lawn School, will serve as the next Superintendent of Yellow Springs Schools, effective August 1, 2026. Ms. Winston brings a deep commitment to our district, a strong track record of leadership, and a passion for fostering an inclusive and innovative learning environment.

With over 21 years of experience in public education, including 15 years as a building administrator, Ms. Winston is dedicated to creating a learning environment where all students can succeed by fostering collaboration among families, educators, and community partners. Coming from a family with deep roots in both K-12 and higher education, she has developed a passion for advancing equity, inclusion, access, and innovative practices in schools.

Ms. Winston currently serves as the Principal of Mills Lawn Elementary School, which has earned a prestigious 5-star rating from the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce for the past two years, recognizing its exceptional performance and achievement beyond state standards.

Her career began as an algebra teacher at Beavercreek High School, where she also served as a class advisor and study skills coordinator. She later transitioned to administration, serving as Assistant Principal at Thurgood Marshall High School in Dayton Public Schools and then as Principal of Horace Mann PK-8, where she gained extensive experience in school leadership and student-centered innovation. She also served as Assistant Principal at Xenia High School before joining Yellow Springs Schools.

Ms. Winston holds an undergraduate degree in Mathematics Education from Wilmington College and a graduate degree in Educational Leadership from the University of Cincinnati. She completed the Ohio Superintendent Licensure Program at the University of Dayton and has served as an adjunct instructor in the Education Department at Wright State University for six years. Currently, she is pursuing a Doctorate in Organizational Leadership (Ed.D.) at the University of Dayton and has recently completed coursework for the Professional Human Capital Leader in Education (pHCLE) certification.

Beyond her professional roles, Ms. Winston is an active member of the Xenia Rotary Club, serves on the Xenia Rotary Fireworks Committee, and holds leadership roles within the Xenia Elks organization, where she co-chairs the student scholarship committee and coordinates grant funding. She is also awaiting formal initiation into the Wilberforce Chapter of The Links, Incorporated.

To ensure a seamless leadership transition, Ms. Winston will step into the role of Assistant Superintendent for the 2025-26 school year before serving as Interim Superintendent from June 1 – July 31, 2026. She will officially assume the position of Superintendent on August 1, 2026.

The Board of Education is excited to partner with Ms. Winston and work together to ensure that Yellow Springs City Schools continue to provide a high-quality education for all students. We are confident that Ms. Winston’s leadership will continue to build on the strong foundation of excellence in Yellow Springs Schools, and we look forward to working together to support this transition. We encourage the community to welcome her and to engage with them as we work together to shape the future of our schools.

Please join us in expressing our heartfelt appreciation for Dr. Holden and in welcoming Ms. Winston into this new chapter of leadership for our district.

Dr. Rebecca Potter

Board of Education President