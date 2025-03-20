Terry M. Mayo came into this world near Wilmington, Ohio, on May 12, 1943, and departed it in Beavercreek, Ohio, on Feb. 14, 2025. The youngest of nine children born to King and Marie Mayo, he is survived by three sisters remaining from that union.

His education through high school was acquired in the Country School of Martinsville, Ohio. His wife of over 50 years, Blanche I. Mayo, preceded him in death on Feb. 18, 2024. Together, they reared two children, Terry Mayo Jr. and Dietra Hall. Both parents and children graduated from Central State University in Wilberforce, Ohio.

Terry’s professional career included employment at Yellow Springs Instrument Company and administration at the Greene County Career Center. But his passions were hunting, bass fishing, and especially, shooting pool. He and Blanche lived for many years in Yellow Springs and later in Jamestown, Ohio, where they had many admiring friends.

He is further survived by two grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives. His spirit lives on with those who loved him. God rest his soul.

Private services will be held at a later date. McColaugh Funeral Home, Xenia, is serving the family.

