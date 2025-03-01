Subscribe Anywhere
Linda Rudawski, Denise Cupps, Joan Chappelle, Janet Baer, Catherine Phillips, Lisa Russell, Linda Sikes and Kim Rohmann performing spoken word. (photo by Megan Bachman)

‘Women’s Voices Out Loud’ event set

“Women’s Voices Out Loud,” an annual community event uplifting women’s stories through spoken word, visual art and musical performances, will be Saturday, March 8, International Women’s Day.

The free event will be from 6–8 p.m. in the John Bryan Community Center gym, 100 Dayton St.

Those interested in performing or   contributing a piece of art are asked to email carmen.brown@yellowsprings.gov by Thursday, March 6.

