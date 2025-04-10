Betty Jane Pettiford

Betty Jane (Frierson) Pettiford, 89 of Yellow Springs, Ohio, passed away April 4, 2025, at Hospice of Dayton. Betty was born and raised in Bowling Green, Kentucky, and moved to Ohio in 1953 to attend Central State University, where she was a member of the Delta Kappa chapter and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in education. She retired from Antioch College and Yellow Springs High School. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Yellow Springs. Betty enjoyed camping, spending time with her family and friends. She was a loyal Bengals and Reds fan.

Betty was the daughter of the late Henry A. Frierson and Mary “Elizabeth” Frierson and the wife of the late Paul Pettiford. She was preceded in death by brother William A. Frierson and great-grandson Anthony “AJ” Pettiford.

She is survived by her son, Anthony “Tony” Pettiford (Jody), of Beavercreek, Ohio; daughter, Roxanna (Edward) Gandy, of Louisville, Kentucky; stepdaughters, Paulette Pettiford and Patricia Pettiford; grandchildren, Aaron Gandy (Kori), Tia Lamb (Jacob), Evin Gandy (Katherine), Anthony Pettiford (Abby), Addison Pettiford (Jenna) and AnnDee Pettiford. In addition, she leaves behind her great-grandchildren Kendall, Miles, Saylor, Amaya and Adelynn; and dear friends Betty Hairston and Lisa Ford Qualls and Hailey Qualls.

Services were held Wednesday April 9, 2025, at First Baptist Church, Yellow Springs, Ohio. Arrangements entrusted to Marlan Gary Funeral Home Springfield Chapel, thechapelofpeace.com, formerly Porter Qualls Freeman Funeral Home.

Betty will be dearly missed by all who loved her.