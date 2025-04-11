Bulldog Sports Round-Up | April 11, 2025

BASEBALL

Bulldogs slosh through the week

Mother nature batted .600 this week as six of the 10 games scheduled were washed away.

The middle school team took the biggest hit, getting in only one of its four scheduled games. The London Red Raiders rode into town to take on the Bulldogs at Gaunt Park. The Raiders brought their bats and used them unmercifully. They jumped out to a huge lead by scoring 6 in the first inning, 8 in the second, and 3 in the third, before the Bulldogs were able to put 3 on the board themselves in the bottom of the third and 4 in the bottom of the fourth. Kai Kingsley, Evan Collier and Malini Miller each collected hits, to go along with the team’s 12 walks and five stolen bases, to round out the offense. Their seven runs were not enough to catch up to the runs posted early by the Raiders.

The junior varsity team was not even able to step on the rain-drenched field, as their only scheduled game was canceled on Friday.

The varsity squad managed to play three of their five scheduled games, starting with an away game on Monday at Tri-County North. The Bulldogs were not able to get their offense going against the Panthers’ ace pitcher. They were only able to muster one run, as Oskar Dennis blasted a double, and later added a walk and a stolen base, before scoring for the Bulldogs. Bryce Fleming pitched well, but the consistent hitting led to an insurmountable lead and an eventual victory for the Panthers.

The varsity began their Metro Buckeye Conference schedule with two games against the perennial powerhouse Dayton Christian Warriors. Although scheduled to be a home and home series, both games were played at Dayton because the Gaunt Park field was unplayable.

Tuesday’s contest saw the Bulldogs rip hit after hit off the Warriors but right at the ever-present defenders. The Warriors chipped away as the game progressed, to the point the Bulldogs were unable to hold off the home team.

Thursday’s game may have looked like the players were on skis to the untrained eye, as the already damp field was pelted with rain throughout the game. Mateo Basora, Ashby Lyons and Finn Turnmire rapped out hits for the Bulldogs who were in a tight one-run game until the elements took over the field. The Bulldog pitchers were unable to gain any footing on the slip and slide that doubled for the pitching mound. The Warriors took full advantage and plated enough runs to hold on through the continuous rain.

Cross your fingers that a dove returns with an olive leaf indicating the waters have subsided and we can get our field ready for the game we love. Either way, look right here next week as we recap the activities of our hometown teams.

—Coach Mitch Clark

TRACK

Strong start for Bulldogs

Competing in their first meet of the year within a competitive field of six schools — including Dayton Carroll, Dayton Ponitz, Mechanicsburg, Springfield Shawnee and Urbana — the YSHS boys and girls track teams started the season off Wednesday, April 2, in fine fashion. The boys team finished in fourth place while the girls squad earned a fifth-place effort.

Highlights for the boys squad included two third-place finishes by junior Kyle Johnston in the 1600 and 3200 meters. A third-place run was achieved by the 400 meter quartet of Kiernan Anderson, Collin Calfee, Morris Wyatt and Phoenix York. The 1600-meter relay team of Anderson, Matteo Chaiten, Logan Cooper and Nic Washington ran to an impressive fourth-place finish while senior Terrel Robinson hurled the discus to a fifth-place toss. Rounding out the scoring effort for the Bulldogs was distance runner Wills Oberg, who placed sixth in the 800 meters. Other notable efforts were turned in by Adrian Benedict, Evan Galarza, Ethan Goodman, Luka Rao, Thomas Reeves, Sailor Schultz and Sherrod Wheeler.

The young girls squad of 22 athletes performed admirably and were led by junior Llnyah Grant, who ran personal best times in the 100 meters (second place) and 200 meters (third place). Sophomore Isabella Espinosa hurdled her way to a third-place effort with a personal best time. Senior Tiger Collins, who competed at the regionals last year, finished in third place in the high jump, along with a fourth place jump in the long jump, while fellow senior Liliana Herzog leapt over the hurdles for a fourth-place effort.

The all-underclassmen 400-meter relay group of Espinosa, Natalie Gilley, Brooklyn Hapgood and Olivia Washington, along with the 1600-meter relay group of Elise Bongorno, Abebu Barnett, Cynthia Burke and Violet Matteson, ran to third-place efforts. Distance runners Sasi Drees (fourth) and Rebecca DeWine (fifth) ran gutsy races in the 3200. Rounding out the scoring for the Bulldogs was ninth grader Olivia Washington, who sprinted to a fifth-place run in the 100 meters. Admirable efforts were given by Hazel Creepingbear, Inez Creepingbear, Paradise Everhart, Petra Nieberding, Addison Shafeek, Sierra Sundell-Turner and Bella Thomas.

Coaches Isabelle Dierauer and John Gudgel commented on the early season marks that were above and beyond the distances and times achieved from last year. Both coaches were also impressed with the competitive effort and team spirit throughout the entire meet. The Bulldogs competed at home on Thursday, April 10 and will travel to Bellbrook Wednesday, April 16.

—Coach John Gudgel