Elizabeth Paciorek

Elizabeth Helen Kozlowski Paciorek was 75 years old when she died, much too young, on April 4, 2025.

“Glamma” had a passion for life, always finding joy and wonderment in the world. She loved spending time with her family and friends; traveling around the world with the love of her life; cooking with her husband, sons and grandchildren; sharing good food and wine; and eating chocolate. She enjoyed exercising and socializing with her friends at Antioch College Wellness Center. She delighted in celebrating special occasions, especially with her grandchildren. The family always joked that Glamma had a fear of missing out on any special moment, big or small. Glamma loved so wholly and deeply. She loved hugs and snuggles, reading books on the couch, playing board games, building puzzles, orchestrating craft activities and taking walks around the pond behind her house. She cherished any drawing, card or craft that her grandchildren made her. She had a way of making everyone around her feel special and loved. She loved everyone.

A visitation will be held on Friday, April 11, 2025, at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Funeral Home, from 2–4 p.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial held at St. Paul Catholic Church on Saturday, April 12, 2025, beginning at 10 a.m. Beth will be laid to rest at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at jacksonlytle.com.