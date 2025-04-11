Submit your thoughts as a graduating senior
Apr
12
2025
Film

Director John Waters will attend a special 25th anniversary screening of his film "Cecil B. Demented" April 17 at The Brightside in Dayton, a part of the YS Film Fest Mini-Fest. (Submitted photo)

YS Film Festival Mini-Fest to return

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The YS Film Festival will hold its second annual Mini-Fest this month; the Mini-Fest debuted last year as a prelude to the second annual full festival event.

Following last year’s one-day event, this year’s Mini-Fest will take place over two days, beginning Thursday, April 17 with a 25th-anniversary screening of the film “Cecil B. Demented” at The Brightside in Dayton.

The screening will feature a conversation and Q&A with famed cult filmmaker and director, John Waters; YSFF founder Eric Mahoney will moderate the conversation. Doors will open at 6 p.m., with the event beginning at 7 p.m.

Get your News at home, subscribe to the Yellow Springs News today
Contribute to the Yellow Springs News

On Friday, April 18, the Mini-Fest continues at the Little Art Theatre at 5 p.m. with a program of short films from Ohio filmmakers.

The lineup is a mix of documentary, narrative and animated films, including “Love and Service,” an animated music video by local resident Justin “unJUST” Herman and “Chasers,” by Erin Brown Thomas, which premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. The program will be followed by a panel discussion with the films’ directors.

At 8 p.m., the Mini-Fest will screen the feature documentary “SEEDS,” directed by Dayton-born filmmaker Brittany Shyne. “SEEDS” examines the lives of southern Black generational farmers through the lenses of the challenges of land ownership, legacy and cultural preservation.

The film — shot in black and white — intimately highlights the resilience of Black farming communities as they face down threats from systemic inequities. “SEEDS” was awarded “Best U.S. Documentary” at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

Tickets for each event scheduled for the Mini-Fest are available online at http://www.ysfilmfest.com.

Topics: ,

No comments yet for this article.

The Yellow Springs News encourages respectful discussion of this article.
You must to post a comment.

Don't have a login? Register for a free YSNews.com account.

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com