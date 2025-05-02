Planning Commission | Public Hearing

— Public Notice —

PUBLIC HEARING

PLANNING COMMISSION

VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

Notice is hereby given that:

• Conditional Use (CU) – Kelsie Cooley, on behalf of Johnny & Tracy Colley, property owners, has submitted a Conditional Use application for Professional Office Use at 213 N. Winter St. – Chapter 1248 Residential Districts, Chapter 1262.08 Conditional Use – Medium Density Residential District (R-B), Greene County Parcel ID: Parcel #F19000100110017000

• Preliminary Development Plan for Planned Unit Development (PUD) – Erik Alfieri, on behalf of Windsor Development LLC, property owner, has submitted an application for a Preliminary Development Plan for 128 units of Multi-family Development at 275 E. North College St. – Chapter 1254 Planned Unit Development – Greene County Parcel ID: Parcel #F19000100090029600

• Preliminary Development Plan for Planned Unit Development (PUD) – Erik Alfieri, on behalf of Windsor Development LLC, and Antioch College Corporation, property owner, has submitted an application for a Preliminary Development Plan for 43 units of Multi-family Development at 150 E. South College St. – Chapter 1254 Planned Unit Development – Greene County Parcel IDs: Parcel #F19000100080021400, F19000100080021500, F19000100080021600, F19000100080021700, F19000100080037900, F1919000100080037600, F19000100080037700, F19000100080037800.

A PUBLIC HEARING WILL BE HELD ON THIS PETITION BY THEVILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS PLANNING COMMISSION ON:

DATE: Tuesday, May 13, 2025 TIME: 6 p.m.

LOCATION: John Bryan Center, Second FloorCouncil Chambers, 100 Dayton St.

This notice provides you and every other interested party the opportunity to have input at the hearing. You may express your views in writing for inclusion in the record of the hearing by providing a copy to the Clerk of Council at clerk@yellowsprings.gov, or by calling 937-767-9126. Please submit your letter by no later than Thursday, May 8, 2025 for inclusion in the Commission packet: however, all letters received any time prior to the hearing will be provided to the Commission members and the Zoning Administrator. The applications, as prepared by the petitioners, may be examined at the office of the Zoning Administrator on the 2nd floor of the Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs, Ohio 45387 or on the Village website at http://www.yellowsprings.gov after Friday, May 9, 2025. Questions regarding the applications, zoning code or procedures may be directed to the Zoning Administrator Meg Leatherman, phone 937-767-1702 or by email meg.leatherman@yellowsprings.gov.

— Meg Leatherman, Planning and Economic Development Director