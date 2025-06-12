Betty Lou Burton

With love and gratitude, we honor the beautiful life of Betty Lou (Givens) Burton, who passed away at 89 on Feb. 3, 2025. Born on April 23, 1935, in Pike County, Ohio, Betty was raised in Yellow Springs, where she graduated from Bryan High School.

Betty’s warmth and infectious joy lit up every room. Her love for music and dancing reflected the vibrant spirit with which she lived. Her laughter, kindness and gentle strength made every gathering special, leaving an enduring mark on those who loved her.

She was a devoted daughter, sister, mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Betty is reunited in peace with her parents, Hazen and Myron; siblings; her former husband, James; her son Jonathan; and her niece Susie. Though deeply missed, their love remains part of her story.

She leaves behind her dear sisters Sissie and Sammie; daughters, Shelly (Dan) Hugley and Christy; daughter-in-law, Kelly; and her son Jeffrey (Robbi). Her beloved grandchildren, LT, Ryan (Simone), Travis (Victoria), Shane, Austin and Colby; and great-grandchildren, Laila and Ronin, will carry her legacy forward.

She is forever in our hearts. Though Betty is missed beyond words, her love and laughter live on in the countless lives she touched.

Rest peacefully, dear Betty Boop. You are loved always.