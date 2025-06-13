BREAKING— Wamsley successfully swims English Channel

To cheers and a blaring horn from her support team and boat crew, local resident Amy Wamsley stepped onto the shore near Calais, France Friday, June 13, having successfully swum the 21-mile stretch of the English Channel in 16 hours and 56 minutes.

Wamsley is the second Ohio woman to successfully swim the English Channel; Tina Bischoff, who hailed from Columbus, completed the swim in 1976.

Today’s successful swim is particularly meaningful for Wamsley, as today also marks her 50th birthday. As the News reported last year, as a child, Wamsley set a personal goal to swim the English Channel the year she turned 50.

Wamsley was accompanied by her pilot boat crew and local residents Vanessa Gueth and Victoria Walters, who traveled alongside her as part of her support team.

The News will follow up with Wamsley and her team in future reporting — once Wamsley has had a nice, long (and celebratory) rest.