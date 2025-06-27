June 27–July 3, 2025 Classifieds

SELL YOUR WHEELS! YS News classified ads will find a new home for your old(er) car. Place your classified ad today!

SEIZE THE NICE DAYS and empty garages and basements. Get a garage or yard sale going and announce it here!

GOT AN AMOUR IN ANKARA? Tired of reading the police report over the phone? Gift an e-edition subscription: they’ll receive a digital copy of the News in their inbox Thursday morning. Go to https://ysnews.com./subscribe.

OUR SUMMER HOURS have expanded, again! Sister Trillium is open Wednesday through Sunday, noon–6 p.m., 108 Dayton Street. We are a creative reuse store selling secondhand arts and craft materials at pay-what-you-can prices. Come visit!

SUPPORT DARK STAR when you buy books online! Shop Bookshop.org and pick us as your local shop. Easy online shopping for you, money for us! Win win!

ENERGY AND IMMUNITY IN ONE. Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD) co-extracted with an organic blend of Chaga (anti-viral), Cordycep (increases oxygen intake and lung function), Turkey Tail (strengthens immune system) and Reishi (boosts immune function) medicinal mushrooms. Contact Robert Hasek, 937-558-8474, robert@entangledbiome.com or order at http://www.entangledbiome.com.

NEWS SWAG — NOW ONLINE! Lovely Gail Kort cards, posters and illustrations; News books, posters and notecards. Visit our newly created online retail page, ysnews.com/shop. You can also stop by our office the old-school way to pick up nifty news gifts, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Please call for extended hours, 937-767-7373.

SALES AND SPECIALS: Let everyone know what they can find at your business.

NO MONEY NEEDED! List your services or items for exchange.

HAVE A NEW NEIGHBOR? Sign them up for a three-month subscription to the News for free and we’ll deliver a welcome package to them. Call the Yellow Springs News office at 937-767-7373, Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., or email circulation@ysnews.com anytime to help keep your new neighbor informed!

FROM ARTICHOKES to xylophones, this is the place to ask for stuff.

DO YOU KNOW WHERE our new home is? Heart centered mama and two children with one small dog, one cat, two fish and a snail are moving to the area. Envisioning a nice little house in a beautiful setting. Rent, rent to own, for sale by owner, community living — we’re open to all possibilities. Lots of love, care and good energy to contribute to the area, the home and the Earth it sits upon. Gardening space a must. Please contact Jen, 1shiningheart@gmail.com.

LOOKING FOR A PLACE to live? House or apartment to share? Announce it here and find a room or a roommate.

SHORT TERM SUBLET: two bed, two bath, AC, fully furnished, July 1–Dec. 1. $1,300/month includes all utilities, $700 deposit. Smoke-free, pet-free (or one small animal). 929-399-8609 or holhuds@gmail.com.

HISTORIC HOWELL FARMS guest homes on 450 peaceful acres — fully furnished, including kitchen and linens — are available for weekly, monthly or long-term stays. Minimum two nights. Minutes from Yellow Springs, access to bike path. Call Branson at 937-825-0312. http://www.Howellfarmlodging.com.

RENT BY THE WEEK OR DAY? Someone’s looking for a temporary stay; let them know about your facilities here.

HISTORIC HOWELL FARMS guest homes on 450 peaceful acres — fully furnished, including kitchen and linens — are available for weekly, monthly or long-term stays. Minimum two nights. Minutes from Yellow Springs, access to bike path. Call Branson at 937-825-0312. http://www.Howellfarmlodging.com.

UNLESS YOU’RE A SNAIL you’ll have to let go of your house. Do it here, in the classifieds, with a photo!

FOUND about two weeks ago on Allen St. sidewalk: a blue Igloo lunch bag.Call 937-215-6298.

KEY FOUND at the Yellow Springs News door threshold: Schlage, stamped “Do Not Duplicate.” Call the YS News at 937-767-7373.

FOUND SOMETHING? Put it out there. Found ads are free, always have been.

THE ANTIOCH SCHOOL, a 104-year old democratic school, has openings for various part-time aftercare and assistant teacher roles, up to 27 hours per week, for the 2025-2026 school year. Interested candidates should send their resume to nathan@antiochschool.org.

HELP US DOWNSIZE and pack for moving to a new home. Seeking strong, patient help to sort and move belongings. Fair pay, start immediately. Call 937-767-9404.

SCHEDULE YOUR SEASONAL HVAC/Heating check-up today! A-C Service Co., your locally owned heating and plumbing company. Call today, 937-767-7406. http://www.acserviceyso.com.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 937-767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

NOT ON MY WATCH! What is your peace of mind worth? I will pet- or house-sit for you at a reasonable price. Honest, ethical, reliable, with local references. Call Jodie, 937-367-9418.

ED’S HANDYMAN SERVICE. Live locally, references, affordable. Siding, repairs, windows, hauling, doors, gutters and gutter guards, clean-outs, soffits. 937-231-5923.

BRUSH AND DEBRIS REMOVAL. Fallen tree? Shrub needs trimmed or removed? Poison ivy? Barn/garage needs cleaned out, repaired or removed? Hardscape project? Raised beds? I can do all kinds of outdoor and indoor work. Call Mark at 937-432-5555.

DESIGN SLEEP MATTRESSES. Mike Koveleski services your bed and slat bases to extend life, comfort and support. Home visit $50. 937-206-3180.

HOME-HELP SERVICES: Cleaning, organizing & decluttering; house sitting, plant & pet care, yard work. Flexible hours. Projects large and small, one-time visit, weekly or monthly! Additional Services: moving support, errands, computer assistance, pet walking, cooking, events and odd jobs. Call/text for pricing and references, 326-900-6838.

KNOW TAXES & FINANCES? Help someone who needs it! Advertise your services with a classified ad.

INDIVIDUAL AIKIDO INSTRUCTION in the Japanese Way of Aikido. Ages 10 and up. Call or text Michael McVey at 937-361-0375 or email at mmcvey@woh.rr.com for information.

SOLO ART EXHIBIT Joshua Whitaker, “Peace Love & Perfection,” mixed media installations. Through fall, 2025, at Crome YS, 604 Xenia Ave.

WHAT’S GOING ON? Have something planned? Announce it with a classified ad today!

CLASSIFIED RATES in the Yellow Springs News — $7 for the first 20 words and 10 cents a word thereafter, for both print and online. Photos are $10 per week, horizontal photos work best. Email us directly at classifieds@ysnews,com, submit online at ysnews.com/classifieds or stop by the office, 253½ Xenia Ave., by Mondays at 5 p.m. Please note: any yard sales or garage sales need to be prepaid.

GIVE A SHOUT OUT! Let the village know about a good deed. Card of Thanks is free — 40 words or less.