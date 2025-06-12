June Thiessen Allison

June Thiessen was born June 2, 1938, in Hepburn, Saskatchewan, to parents Peter and Eva. She lived in Hepburn and attended a one-room schoolhouse until her family moved to Ferndale, Washington, in 1946. After graduating from Ferndale High School in 1956, she attended Skagit Valley Community College and Western Washington University, earning a Bachelor of Science in political science. She briefly attended graduate school at the University of Oregon, but quickly became homesick and returned to Washington.

After her return to Washington, June went to work at Boeing, where she met her husband, Jim Allison. They married in 1968. In 1971, Jim was laid off from Boeing, and the family relocated to Yellow Springs so he could work at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. June acclimated well to Yellow Springs and became deeply involved in the community. She lived happily in her home on Meadow Lane until 2015.

June stayed home to raise her children and re-entered the workforce in 1988, taking a position at the Yellow Springs Mayor’s Court. She served as the Mayor’s Court Clerk for 30 years, retiring in 2018.

June had many interests and pursued them with passion. She was an avid reader until the very end. She loved to travel and was a dedicated baseball fan. During the summers, she took her children on long road trips with the goal of visiting every Major League Baseball stadium. After Jim passed away in 1997, June decided it was time to see the rest of the world and spent the next 15 years traveling extensively with friends.

June was also deeply devoted to her family and was an active, loving mother and grandmother. She frequently babysat her grandchildren, who cherished their time with Grandma June — who could always be counted on to take them on trips, out for ice cream, or to see R-rated movies. She was her children’s and grandchildren’s biggest fan, faithfully attending everything from cross country meets to soccer games to orchestra concerts.

In 2015, tired of maintaining her home, June moved to the Masonic Community in Springfield, where she lived for the next nine years. True to form, she threw herself into events and groups on campus, fondly referring to it as “the Compound.” She volunteered at the campus library and served as president of the Resident Council.

Unfortunately, her health declined this year, and she passed away at home on her birthday, June 2, 2025.

She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and her husband, Jim. June is survived by her children, Craig (Craig), Eva (Jerrod) and Adam; as well as her grandchildren, Scott (Melissa), Emma, Emily, Hanna and James.

In accordance with June’s wishes, there will be no memorial service or formal celebration of life