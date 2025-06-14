Second annual documentary award honors Julia Reichert

In December 2022, the world lost filmmaker and YS villager Julia Reichert, who advocated for women’s and workers’ rights, and was a mentor to a legion of documentarians.

As a director, Reichert was nominated four times for Academy Awards, and won an Oscar in 2019 for “American Factory,” which she co-directed with her life partner, Steven Bognar.

To honor Reichert’s legacy, the Yellow Springs Film Festival and PNC Bank in 2024 created the Julia Reichert Award, a $3,000 short film prize to be given to an emerging female documentarian.

The prize is to be awarded again this year, with the winner being announced Oct. 4, at The Little Art Theatre, during the 2025 YS Film Festival, scheduled Oct. 2–5. Further festival programming is to be announced this summer.

Submissions are open now and will close at 11:59 p.m. Friday, June 27. To apply for the award, go to http://www.ysfilmfest.com/juliareichert.

To contact YSFF founder and Executive Director Eric Mahoney, email eric@hotshotrobotproductions.com.