— Public Notice —

Village Council Special Meeting Agenda

Monday, June 23, 3 p.m.

In Rooms A&B, second floor, Bryan Community Center

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

WORK SESSION CONSIDERING POPULATION GROWTH:

What kind of a community do we want to be?

SESSION FRAMING (DeVore Leonard: 5 minutes)

• Quick Context: major changes over time to demographics and population, multiple developments being discussed, creating space for holistic discussion

• Purpose:

1. To start a conversation and get initial input from Council (on behalf of community members) about top priorities and/or any significant concerns related to potential population growth,



2. To get initial ideas from Staff about what growth might mean for Village operations and key considerations of future development, including capacity, and



3. To make a list of possible next steps so that we can decide how to proceed on this work together

• Process:

— A series of questions and information sharing so that we leave with a much clearer idea of what our community wants to see (and don’t want to see), which can help guide Staff and Council work and future discussion. Aiming for equal input from all Council members.

VILLAGE PRIORITIES AND CONCERNS: What Do Villagers Want Our Community To Look Like? (Council: 45 minutes, DeVore Leonard)

• Keeping in mind relevant Village Values and potential impact of housing development on the character of the community, Council members share perspectives on:

1. Questions for Input (Council members should come prepared to answer the following):

2. Initial Temperature Check (5 minutes): how interested are you in growth?

3. Priorities & Concerns (5 minutes): what are your 2-3 biggest priorities or concerns about how we consider or move toward population growth and development?

4. What it looks like (5 minutes):

5. What does the kind of growth you want to see look like?

6. What don’t you want to see?

• Open Discussion and Clarification (30 minutes)

1. Is anyone thinking about growth beyond what was imagined in the Bowen Housing Study?

2. Anything you heard from a colleague that you want to understand better?

STAFF CONSIDERATIONS: What Are The Opportunities and Challenges Ahead? (Staff: 50 minutes, Burns)

• Zoning and Land Use (10 minutes, Leatherman)

— Current zoning map, development potential under current zoning, growth boundaries

• Infrastructure & Services (15 minutes, Burns & Burge)

— Water/sewer capacity, roads, utilities, police staffing

• Economic Development Tools (10 minutes, Blankenship)

— Community Reinvestment Area, tax incentives, abatements

• Open Discussion and Clarification (15 minutes)

— Village/City threshold

— Anything else that needs clarification (acknowledging we will not have most of the answers or time to discuss them today)?

NEXT STEPS (Staff & Council: 20 minutes, DeVore Leonard)

— What resources do we want to reference or gather?

— Bowen Study, Comprehensive Plan, 2010 Visioning, etc.

— Brainstorm what we already have and what we are hoping to see

— What is the best way, given our capacity, to engage or gather community input?

— What are the currently moving processes that we need to take into consideration, on what timeline?

— Staff: What additional questions do you have for Council about priorities to give further clarity on what next steps might look like?

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 7, 2025.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village, Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.