Elsie Juanita Hull Richardson departed this life on Friday, July 11, 2025. She was born May 5, 1929, in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of Corrine Pritchett Strickland and Ermon Strickland.

Elsie married Charles C. Hull and to this union they added three children, Sarah L. Hull-Mabra, aka Mabra-Cloud; Bruce Hull; and Michael Hull. Later in life she married George D. Richardson, and with this union she became the stepmother to Leigh Ann Richardson-Calub and John Richardson.

Elsie graduated from Springfield High School, and after graduation she studied secretarial administration; she also pursued a degree in cosmetology and became a beautician for many women in Yellow Springs. Elsie was an interim secretary to Dr. Charles Leander Hill, president of Wilberforce. In the early 60s she became secretary of the director of the American Humanist Association, and during this time, she and Charles were very active in the Civil Rights Movement. In 1965 to 1966, she worked for Johnson’s Publishing Co., Ebony magazine. In 1968 she became director of publication and mail at Wilberforce University; she also became students accounts officer for the Climb program. Elsie was instrumental in forming the Wilberforce Credit Union and became its accountant. She also was the founder and became president of the AFL-CIO nonprofessional staff union. She retired from Wilberforce University as a student account officer.

Elsie belonged to the Elks; Eastern Stars and the Generational Club, called the Six Silhouettes of Yellow Springs. She was a supporter of the St. Joseph’s Indian School in Chamberlain, South Dakota.

Elsie enjoyed bird watching, crosswords, and picture puzzles. She loved watching Jeopardy and soap operas. Elsie was a great cook; her specialties were rolls, cakes and mac-n-cheese. She enjoyed cooking Sunday dinners and was known as the mac-n-cheese Mom. Elsie adopted various rescue dogs, and she belonged to the ASPCA.

Elsie’s memory will live in the hearts of her children; step-children; grandchildren Daria M. Mabra, Maria R. (Zack Bullock) Mabra, Jason (Susan) Hull, Malcomb Hull, Jessica (Steven) Hull Mills, Destiny Hull, Zoe Hull, Victoria Hull, Joslynn Hull, Matoe Hull and Bryan Hull; step- grandchildren, Joey (Amy) Cloud, Ryan Richardson and James, and Chad Calhoun; brothers Winston and Rodney Banks; her cherished friends, Dr. Edward and Gloria Wingard and Althea Smoot; special nieces, Deborah Woods, Patty Young, Charla Henry and Jan Gaines; and dearest friends who called her Mom, Barbara Brandon, Melissa Calvert and Ester Hughes.

Elsie was the oldest member of Covenant United Methodist Church, formally Wiley UMC. She also attended Central Chapel A.M.E Church. Elsie was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles C. Hull; second husband, George D. Richardson; and one granddaughter, Jasmine R. Hull.

The funeral service took place Saturday, July 19, 2025, with arrangements entrusted to Marlan Gary Funeral Home, thechapelofpeace.com.