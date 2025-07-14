Planning Commission | Meeting Agenda
- Published: July 14, 2025
— Public Notice —
PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING AGENDA
VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS
Tuesday, July 15, 2025 • 6 p.m. • Council Chambers
The meeting will be broadcast live via Channel 5 Community Access cable station, which is simultaneously shown on the Village’s “Community Access Yellow Springs” YouTube station. For any questions, contact the Council Clerk at clerk@yso.com or at 937-767-9126.
CALL TO ORDER
ROLL CALL
REVIEW OF AGENDA
REVIEW OF MINUTES
• Minutes of June 10, 2025 Regular Meeting
COMMUNICATIONS
The Clerk will receive and file the following:
COUNCIL AND COMMITTEE REPORTS
• Active Transportation Committee
• Council
CITIZEN COMMENTS
PUBLIC HEARINGS
• Conditional Use (CU) – David DeMaio & Leslie Roeth, property owners, have submitted a Conditional Use and Site Plan application for Acupuncture Use at 545 Dayton Street; Chapter 1262 Conditional Use, Medium Density Residential (R-B); Chapter 1248. Greene County Parcel #F19000100020005200.
OLD BUSINESS
NEW BUSINESS
AGENDA PLANNING
ADJOURNMENT
The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.
Comments are closed for this article.