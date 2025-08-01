Trustees talk cemeteries, zoning, defibrillators

At their most recent regular meeting, held Monday, July 21, the Miami Township Trustees agreed to allocate additional funds for cemetery expansion, approved text amendments to the Township’s zoning code and discussed the future of Township-placed defibrillators.

Pine Forest moves ahead

The trustees voted 2–1 to allocate $5,000 to complete the Pine Forest section of Glen Forest Cemetery. First presented last year, the section is intended for cremated remains and is designed to hold 309 potential plots; the Pine Forest section is expected to be completed by next year.

Trustee Chair Chris Mucher said the added funds would bring the total cost for the section to around $23,000. Trustee Marilan Moir, who voted against the request, said she was concerned about the scale and long-term costs of the Township’s cemetery expansions over the last several years, which include a columbarium and the new Oak Grove section, in addition to the upcoming Pine Forest.

“Obviously, we won’t stop short of completing it, but I find it unusual that we would give carte blanche [to the Pine Forest],” Moir said.

Mucher said revenue from existing plot sales has been used to fund cemetery work and emphasized the importance of maintaining local burial options.

“These are valuable assets to the residents of Miami Township,” he said.

Ahead of voting on the funds, Moir said she aims to revisit the long-term maintenance plan and expected costs for the Township’s cemetery infrastructure once expansions are complete, citing similar concerns raised recently by nearby Bath Township.

Since the first meeting of the trustees in July, the Township has recorded three new burials.

Zoning amendments continue

Zoning Administrator Bryan Lucas led public hearings on two proposed amendments to the Township Zoning Resolution. Lucas reiterated, as he did at the first meeting of the trustees this month, that the purpose of the text amendments is to expand on and clarify zoning regulations already previously codified in the Zoning Resolution or create new text for previously unaddressed issues.

The text amendments, crafted by the Township’s Zoning Commission and reviewed by the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission, concerned maintaining road visibility near fences, walls and screening on rural properties, which was not previously addressed in the resolution; and clarifying agricultural uses and agritourism within the Township.

The amendment related to agritourism prompted discussion among trustees. Trustee Don Hollister moved to strike “hayrides, corn mazes and petting zoos” as examples from the amendment’s definition of agritourism, citing concerns about potentially increasing non-agricultural traffic in rural areas.

“I’m against more traffic and more tourist activity that doesn’t have to do with agriculture,” Hollister said.

Lucas noted that the examples in the definition were not prescriptive and that removing them would not meaningfully alter the resolution. Hollister’s motion failed for lack of a second.

The text amendments were approved by a 2–1 vote, with Hollister opposed.

Servicing defibrillators, MTFR report

Linda Parsons, representing the YS Senior Center, requested that Miami Township Fire-Rescue replace the expired battery and pads on the center’s automated external defibrillator, or AED. The unit, which remains Township property, would cost about $515 to update.

According to Parsons, MTFR Captain Nathaniel Ayers said a new battery could be ordered as early as July 29.

Hollister said former Fire Chief Colin Altman confirmed via phone last week that MTFR had placed AEDs at the Senior Center, Tom’s Market and other locations years ago, and was originally responsible for regular checks and upkeep. However, Altman added, some of those devices may no longer be supported by the manufacturer.

Parsons and Moir said Ayers had confirmed that at least some of the units are still supported. Moir noted it was unclear when the AEDs were installed and suggested a broader review.

“It seems like we should find out how many we’ve placed, check them all out and make a decision what our commitment to this continued program is,” Moir said.

MTFR Chief James Cannell agreed, and said the unit at Tom’s had begun beeping due to low battery, and was moved out of public view. He said he would compile a full report on AEDs for the board by the next meeting, adding that checking their status could be incorporated into the department’s annual fire inspection process.

“Mercifully, the one at the Senior Center has not needed to be used — but it just takes once,” Parsons said.

Mucher said MTFR originally suggested placing the devices and voiced support for recommissioning the existing unit.

“It’s hard to say, ‘No, we don’t want to have something that will save somebody’s life,’” he said.

In his report to the board later in the meeting, Chief Cannell said MTFR has begun to solidify daily duties among personnel and is continuing to work toward a three-person staffing model. He has met with regional fire departments to aid in recruiting, and is researching contracts with vendors in preparing next year’s budget.

As promised at the trustees’ July 7 meeting, Cannell has re-enrolled MTFR in a drug kit exchange with local hospitals, which will provide pre-filled drug kits for ambulances and will handle exchanges for used or expired medications.

MTFR is averaging about three runs per day, Cannell said.