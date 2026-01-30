Bulldog Sports Round-Up | Jan. 16, 2025

BASKETBALL

Loss for girls, win for boys

The Bulldogs girls varsity team faced off against conference rivals Calvary Christian on Thursday, Jan. 8, ultimately falling to the Spartans 52–15. Individual stats for the match were not reported.

The girls’ conference record is 0–4, with an overall season record of 0–7.

The Bulldogs boys varsity team scored a win over Calvary Christian, away, on Friday, Jan. 9, prevailing 49–37. Sophomores Maddox Buster, Luke Mikesell and Alex Lewis were again the offensive leaders during the match, netting 15, 13 and eight points, respectively. Senior Sameer Sajabi, who brought in six points, led the team in rebounds, nabbing 10, and racked up four assists. Mikesell netted five steals during the contest.

The boys’ conference record is 2–3, with an overall season record of 3–9.