Edmond Henry Vernot, 100, of Yellow Springs, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Jan. 4, 2026. He was a cherished father, grandfather and great-grandfather, and will be deeply missed.

Ed was born Dec. 6, 1925, in Paterson, New Jefferson, to parents Germaine and George Vernot. He grew up during the depression, and served in the U.S. Army artillery during World War II. Upon returning home, he married the love of his life, Nancy “Nan” Walford Whittemore. Together, they raised five incredible children.

Ed and Nan brought their family from New York to Ohio in 1964 so Ed could begin his work as a toxicologist at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, and chose Yellow Springs as the place to raise their family because of the character and values of the community. Ed participated in many volunteer activities in the village, including the Board of Zoning Appeals and Lions Club programs, and was an instructor for driving classes for senior citizens.

Always the scientist, Ed was a voracious consumer of knowledge — his table covered with magazines, journals and of course, the New York Times, whose puzzle he attacked daily. And he always enjoyed a lively conversation, be it about science, history or just about anything.

Nan and Ed loved traveling. In the early days it would be driving to Maine, Canada or California with five children in tow. In the later years as Nan’s health declined, they made a point of visiting the remaining two of the “lower 48” so that Nan could check that off her bucket list.

Ed cared for Nan through her health struggles, including being a constant fixture at her side during her final years at Friends Care Community, where they spent their days enjoying the view from the dining hall window while Ed read Nancy the newspaper. Ed’s loving care of Nan at the end of her life provided a clear vision of marriage in the sunset years.

Ed was preceded in death by both his parents; his brother, G. André (Lee); and his beloved wife, Nancy. He is survived by his children: David (Pamela), of Hamilton, Ohio; Paul, of Yellow Springs, Ohio; Jonathan (Agnes), of Fremont, California; Jacqueline, of Yellow Springs, Ohio; and Laurens (Linda), of Huntington Beach, California. He delighted in his many grandchildren: Benjamin (Louisa), of Vienna, Austria; Julia (Matthew), of Delaware, Ohio; Sarah (Robert), of Mason, Ohio; Corey (Siana), of Chicago, Illinois; André, of Fremont, California; and Hannah, of Fremont, California. Additionally, Ed had the immense good fortune to play an active role in the lives of his great-grandchildren, Elijah, Maxwell, Quinn, Hugo, Isaac, René, Alice, Simone, Eleanor, Maya, Edison and Harrison.

Ed’s life and legacy will be celebrated by close family and friends. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Ed’s name to Society for Science or Friends Care Community.