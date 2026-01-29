Future roundabout at 68 and Fairfield?

The Ohio Department of Transportation is seeking public input for safety improvements at the intersection of U.S. 68 and Fairfield Pike — about five miles north of Yellow Springs municipal limits.

ODOT’s current preferred plan is the construction of a modern roundabout. The project has been deemed necessary to address the high number of injury accidents at the intersection, according to ODOT. Construction is expected to take place in summer 2026.

Comments may be submitted by calling 937-494-6721 or emailing Tricia-Bishop@dot.ohio.gov. Comments may include, but are not limited to the effect of the project on local residents, air quality, the local economy and historic or cultural resources. The deadline for submitting input is Feb. 28.

More information regarding ODOT projects is available online at http://www.transportation.ohio.gove/projects.