Horse play

The Lunar New Year dawned on Tuesday, Feb. 17, ushering in the Year of the Fire Horse — a zodiacal event that occurs once every 60 years, symbolizing intense energy, passion and creativity.

Marking the occasion was a colorful set of performances at the Senior Center two days before staged by the Ohio Wushu Academy, involving dancing dragons, high kicks, acrobatics, board breaking and more.

Shown above are some young local warriors showing off their ancient fighting techniques.